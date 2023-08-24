Arcola shuts out Casey-Westfield 2-0

Pana earns solid win over Olney Richland County 2-1

Pleasant Plains pushes over Rochester 2-1

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 2-1 victory at the expense of Rochester in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 24.

