Gooseggs: Pleasant Plains hands Auburn a shutout 2-0

A suffocating defense helped Pleasant Plains handle Auburn 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Auburn squared off with August 31, 2021 at Auburn High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 15 , Pleasant Plains squared off with Athens in a volleyball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.