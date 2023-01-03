Herald & Review All- Area Volleyball Team for 2022

HERALD & REVIEW 2022 ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Elle Richards, Sr., Taylorville

Richards is the Herald & Review’s 2022 Area Volleyball Player of the Year and was instrumental in Taylorville making its first trip to the Class 3A state tournament. Richards recorded a team-high 373 kills and had 311 digs as the Tornadoes won 30 games. The senior won first-team Apollo Conference recognition and was included on the All-State team as an special mention. An opposing coach described Richards as a “smart all-around volleyball player, she was Taylorville’s go-to player and she knew she had to put the ball down.”

Halle Moomaw, Jr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Moomaw continued to be a strong presence in the middle for the Hatchets as she had 73 blocks last season to lead the team. She added 226 kills on a 31.3% hitting percentage to push WSS to a regional championship and 30 wins last season. Moomaw also earned the National Trail Conference MVP award and as an All-State special mention.

Charley Condill, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

As ALAH’s middle hitter, Condill led the team with 339 kills and 36 aces last season. The senior earned first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference honors as well as an All-State honorable mention. The Knights won 30 games last season, including a perfect 10-0 mark in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Condill finished her career with 800 kills, 613 digs and 100 aces.

Sophie Mizeur, Sr., Taylorville

Mizeur kept the Taylorville hitters fed last season recording an H&R coverage area high 851 assists. She added 53 aces and 366 digs to earn an All-State special mention designation and second-team Apollo Conference honors. The senior was key to the Tornadoes fourth-place finish in Class 3A, their best finish ever in program history.

Abbi Hatton, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony

Hatton was a key contributor to the Bulldogs team that won their first regional title since the 2016-17 season last season. Hatton had 181 kills and 270 digs and led the squad with 44 aces to earn first-team National Trail Conference recognition.

Kloe Froebe, Jr., Lincoln

Froebe earned first-team Apollo Conference honors as well as an All-State honorable mention this season. As Lincoln's team captain, she recorded 294 kills at outside hitter with a 32.5% hitting percentage. She added 246 digs and 22 aces to her resume as the Railer were regional champions and won 30 games.

Alisha Frederick, Sr., ALAH

Frederick earned first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference honors as the Knight’s setter and team captain, helping the team reach 30 wins. Frederick set a new program record with 704 assists last season, giving her 1,617 for her career.

Sara Niemerg, Jr., Teutopolis

Niemerg found herself playing anywhere the Wooden Shoes needed her last season, seeing time at outside hitter, right-side hitter and libero. In her first year playing in the back row, the junior excelled, recording 324 digs to set a school record in a single season. She also added 42 aces and 102 kills this season.

Chloe Ashcraft, Sr., Pana

Ashcraft had 275 kills to lead the Panthers offense last season with a 30.2% hitting percentage. The senior added 33 aces and 268 digs to become selected to the South Central Conference first team.

Ella Kinkelaar, Jr., WSS

Kinkelaar showed flexibility this season, seeing some time as a hitter as well as a setter, before taking over full-time setting duties and recording a team-high 717 assists. She added 288 digs, 125 kills and 58 aces as WSS won a regional championship. The junior was selected as an All-State honorable mention and to the All-National Trail Conference first team.

Landry Hall, Sr., Sullivan

As Sullivan’s setter and team captain, Hall ran a 5-1 offense expertly and recorded 487 assists. The senior was picked as a unanimous Central Illinois Conference first-team by opposing coaches. The Redskins’ 17-win season was the program’s most successful year in more than 10 seasons.

Mia Wade, Sr., Shelbyville

Wade led Shelbyville in kills (199) and digs (372) last season as the Rams were Central Illinois Conference and regional champions. The senior earned first-team CIC honors and an opposing coach described Wade as a “great player with unstoppable impact.”

Avery Bruns, Sr., Okaw Valley

Bruns was a four-year starter for the Timberwolves and provided a lot of leadership as team captain. As a middle, Bruns had a team-high 334 kills, 48 blocks and 28 aces. She was a unanimous selection to the first team of the Lincoln Prairie Conference

Julia Corzine, Sr., Central A&M

As the Raiders’ setter, Corzine ran the 5-1 rotation single-handedly, racking up 388 assists. A first-team Central Illinois Conference pick, the senior set team records for aces (110), assists per match, and assists in a career (680).

Becca Heitzig, Jr., Lincoln

Although she splits her fall sports schedule with cross country, Heitzig has already become one of the top liberos in Railers’ history. She holds school records for digs in a match, digs in a season and digs for her career. She recorded 365 digs this season and has 1,160 for her career so far, earning her first-team Apollo Conference honors.

Alexis Wade, Sr., Mount Pulaski

Wade led the Hilltoppers to a 22-win season and a second-place finish in the Tomahawk Conference this year. At outside hitter, Wade recorded team-highs in kills (254), aces (48) and digs (326). The senior was also picked to the conference first-team.

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Anderson, Sr., Pana; Bria Beals, So., Effingham; Bailey Bennett, Sr., Okaw Valley; Emily Blackwell, Sr., Pana; Jaycee Brinkoetter, So., Shelbyville; Carli Canada, Sr., Shelbyville; Dru Clark, Jr., Shelbyville; Alyssa Company, Jr., Lincoln; Klowee Conder, Sr., Neoga; Hailee Daigh, Sr., Mount Pulaski; Grace Davis, Jr., Mount Pulaski; Sierrah Downey, So., Monticello; Alayna Earle, Sr., Clinton;

Jessica Evans, Sr., Mattoon; Anna Faber, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony; Lucy Fearday, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony; Mazie Fleming, So., Taylorville; Lily Ghere, Sr., Mattoon; Alana Harlow, Jr., Central A&M; Alania Helfand, So., Clinton; Macy Hetzel, Sr., Charleston; Mallory Holland, Sr., Shelbyville; Heidi Humble, Jr., Clinton; Maddie Kibbler, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony; Emily Konkel, Sr., Teutopolis;

Maisie Kull, So., Shelbyville; Navaeh Laster, Sr., Mattoon; Sam Logue, Sr., Taylorville; Sydney Moss, Jr., Tuscola; Robyn Odugbesan, Fr., Taylorville; Peyton Osteen, Jr., Altamont; Makenzie Pamperin, Sr., Charleston; Karson Park, Sr., Okaw Valley; Reese Patton, Jr., Monticello; Addisyn Pettry, Jr., Tuscola; Addison Qualters, Jr., Lincoln; Kinley Quast, So., WSS;

Jena Rentmeister, Sr., Mount Pulaski; Sophia Rhine, Sr., Mattoon; Sierra Richards, Sr., Pana; Sydney Richards, Sr., Neoga; Andrea Rudolphi, Jr., Effingham St Anthony; Peyton Sasse, So., Lincoln; Kaylee Schrock, Sr., ALAH; Addison Schmidt, Sr., Monticello; Tessa Seeley, Jr., Sullivan; Cydney Shofner Sr. DeLand-Weldon; Raegan Sims, Sr., Sullivan; Jobi Smith, Jr., Monticello;

Madison Splechter, Sr., Altamont; Avaleena Stewart, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Makenzie Thomas, Sr., Arcola; Gabby Vonderheide, Jr., WSS; Addie Wernsing, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony; Olivia Woodward, Jr., Taylorville; Makenna Woods, Fr., DeLand-Weldon.

Photos: Champaign St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0 in Class 2A sectional final