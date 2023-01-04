Herald & Review Macon County Volleyball Team for 2022

HERALD & REVIEW ALL-MACON COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TEAM FOR 2022

FIRST TEAM

Juju Mize, Sr., LSA/Decatur Christian

Mize, the Herald & Review’s 2022 Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year, has been a rock at setter for the Lions as they have improved greatly over her four seasons. The team won their first regional title since 2007 this season and captured 29 victories. The team’s all-time leading setter, Mize added 801 assists last season to be named to the Lincoln Prairie Conference first team and an All-State special mention.

Addison Voorhees, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Voorhees led the Trojans to a 25-win season with her strong play at outside hitter. She had a team-high 262 kills and 219 digs last season. A first-team Sangamo Conference selection, Voorhees will continue her volleyball career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis next season.

Katie Czajkowski, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham

Czajkowski was a unanimous Central Illinois Conference first-team selection and an All-State honorable mention this season as the Cardinals’ middle hitter. The junior had 222 kills, 207 digs, 42 blocks and 29 aces. An opposing coach described Czajkowski as “one of the best well-rounded players in the area."

Maggye Smith, Jr., LSA/Decatur Christian

Smith was the Lions’ offensive leader with 371 kills last season, helping power the team to 29 wins. Smith added 46 aces and was named to the All-State team as a special mention. Opposing coaches also unanimously named her to the Lincoln Prairie Conference first team.

Layo Oladipupo, Sr., St. Teresa

Oladipupo moved to outside hitter this season after being the Bulldogs setter the past two seasons. Despite missing some time due to illness, Oladipupo was able to still have a big impact, leading the team in kills and earning an All-Central Illinois Conference first-team designation.

Jordan Babb, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Babb had an all-around strong season for the Tornadoes as the squad’s setter. The junior co-captain had 269 assists, 129 digs and 26 aces to become a second-team All-MSM Conference pick. She was also named to the all-tournament team at the 12-team LSA Tournament.

Alexis Smith, Sr., Mount Zion

Smith had a formidable senior season as she led the team in both kills (175) and assists (342). The Braves co-captain also added 168 digs to her all-around strong season. The senior was selected to the Apollo Conference first-team.

Ella Woolington, So, Meridian

Woolington stepped into a larger leadership role in her sophomore season, becoming the Hawks leading attacker with 197 kills. She added a team-high 252 digs and 31 aces to her stat line.

McKenna Crawford, Sr., Mount Zion

As a Braves co-captain, Crawford was a defensive leader and recorded 379 digs, to lead the team. She also scored a team-high 43 aces to earn All-Apollo Conference second team honors. An opposing coach said that Crawford was “huge on Mount Zion's defense as she would pick up a lot of balls that would not normally be picked up. She worked hard to keep the ball alive and continue play.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Symone Abraham, Sr., MacArthur; Denver Anderson, Jr., Mount Zion; Emma Babb, Sr., Meridian; Bracie Barnes, Sr., Mount Zion; Aria Brown, Jr., Eisenhower; Zoe Byrkit, Sr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Paige Dehority, Jr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Maddie Doolin, Jr., Mount Zion; Brenna Dutcher, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Markayla Flinn, Sr., MacArthur; Genesis Flournoy, Sr., MacArthur;

Kiarra Giles, Sr., Meridian; Elizabeth Griffey, Sr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Hillary Griffy, So., LSA/Decatur Christian; Jayme Hamilton, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Belle Holmes, Sr., Mount Zion; Jayden Ingram, Sr., MacArthur; Abby Jackson, Jr., Argenta-Oreana; Taylor Jones, Sr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Keeley Keane, Sr., LSA; Lexus Lawhorn, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement;

Haley Lefler, So., Meridian; Katelyn Martin, Sr., Meridian; Savanna Moody, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Ella Morrell, Sr., St. Teresa; Sadie Reiterman, Fr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Ava Saurmann, Fr., LSA/Decatur Christian; Haylei Simpson, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Avaleena Stewart, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Skye Tieman, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Ali Walker, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Sydney Walker, Jr., Eisenhower; Lauren White, Jr., St. Teresa; Ella Woolington, So., Meridian; Mallory Young, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham.