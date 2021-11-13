Lombard Montini baffles Pleasant Plains 2-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Lombard Montini blank Pleasant Plains 2-0 for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on November 13.
Recently on November 5 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Quincy Notre Dame in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.