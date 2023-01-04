LSA/Decatur Christian's Juju Mize is the Herald & Review's 2022 Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year

DECATUR – LSA/Decatur Christian volleyball senior setter Juju Mize can remember the play like it was yesterday.

The Lions were facing Meridian in the Class 1A regional final as they were looking for their first regional crown since 2007 and they had match point in the second set.

“(Meridian) didn't back off, they really wanted to beat us but we kept the lead the whole time. Further into the game, I could tell they were getting gassed and tired,” Mize said. “On the final play, they sent over a free ball and I knew that we were going to get the point because we always execute on a free ball.

“We work on that a lot so I knew my passers were going to get it to me and I knew that (outside hitter Maggye Smith) was going to put it down for us.”

Appropriately, Mize picked up the assist on the final play, adding to her total that climbed to 801 for her senior season. Mize became the program’s all-time assist leader and crossed over a major milestone of 2,000 assists this season, finishing with 2,028.

“When I got a thousand assists last year, I didn't know it was coming up and I didn't really think that 2,000 assists was going to come up in the next year. I didn't really think I could do it,” Mize said. “As we worked and my hitters were syncing with me more and more, it made it possible. I finally reached it, which is crazy to me.”

Mize’s impact on the Lions program has made her the Herald & Review’s selection as the 2022 Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year. Mize is the second LSA player to win the honor after Morganne Criswell won the award in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Lions head coach Rhonda Glidewell, the H&R 2022 Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year, took over the LSA program when Mize was in eighth grade and she knew Mize would make an impact somewhere in the starting lineup.

“My mission was to get to know all the girls and I had heard that Juju was the player that was always pulled up. So her seventh grade year, she was pulled up to eighth grade and so forth. I just knew that if she wasn't a setter she would be a libero because she hustles all over the court,” Glidewell said. “But it is hard to find a setter that all the girls really like and gravitate towards. That's what you want in the setter and Juju definitely fits that character mold for being a setter.”

In her sophomore year, Mize took over full time setting duties and got to play with her older sister and outside hitter Abby Mize during her senior year. The pair helped the Lions record an undefeated 12-0 record in the COVID-shortened season. Abby Mize was there in the stands when the squad became regional champions for the first time in 15 years.

“I had a fun time playing with my sister and it helped me become a better player. She pushed me more and she knew I could do it. It motivated me and it just went up from there,” Juju Mize said. “She was there when we won and she has always been so supportive. She is always sending me text messages before my games. She would always tell me that she wishes she was still on the court with me.”

After Abby Mize graduated, Juju Mize forged another strong relationship on the court with outside hitter Maggye Smith, who had 371 kills last season and was a unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference pick.

“After setting for my sister, I didn't know if I was going to have a strong connection with another hitter,” Mize said. “But Maggie stepped up and she's been playing club and I think the seniors pushed her to step up with us. She knows that she can put the ball down. She knows that she's our strong hitter.”

Another goal obtained this season for the Lions was defeating St. Teresa, 25-14, 23-25, 15-6, on Sept. 3, something they had not been able to do previously in Mize’s career.

“That was the one game we were really looking forward to. Playing a team that you've always been rivals with and that coach has been rivals with, that's a huge victory,” Mize said. “We all wanted to win. We were determined to win and it was an early game (in the season), so we weren't sure of what we could do yet. We came out with a big win.”

The Lions also claimed tournament titles in their own LSA Tournament and the Clinton Tournament this season.

“Of course, we wanted to make it to state but it's a hard thing to do. But coming from a small school, I think we competed well,” Mize said. “All of us seniors have always been close and I think that also helped in making it far in season.”

