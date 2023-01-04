LSA/Decatur Christian's Rhonda Glidewell is the Herald & Review's 2022 Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year

DECATUR – When Rhonda Glidewell resigned as head volleyball coach at St. Teresa in 2017, she thought her coaching days were behind her.

"I thought I was going to retire (after leaving St. Teresa). I was just getting a little older and getting tired," Glidewell said. "It's a lot of hours with a junior high and high school program and so I thought I would retire. My husband was also going through a life-threatening illness and I thought it was just time."

But that fire for coaching didn't fade out completely. When LSA was in the market for a coach for the 2018 season, Glidewell's daughter Ashley Glidewell kept bringing up the possibility of coaching again. The Lions were a program that was struggling after going 1-22 in 2017 and had won their first and only regional title back in 2007.

"It's hard to continue coaching a program that is already accelerating, but it's a bigger challenge to coach a team that has been a losing team for so many years," Glidewell said. "After (LSA athletic director Kurt Younghouse) called, my daughter convinced me that I still wanted to make a difference. My daughter just kept saying, 'You want that challenge mom, you can do it.' Between her and Kurt, I reluctantly said yes."

Five seasons later, Glidewell's program is the top volleyball squad in Macon County, winning 29 games last season and the program's first regional title in 15 years. She is the Herald & Review's pick as 2022 Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year.

Question: When you came on as head coach in 2018, where did you begin the rebuilding process?

Glidewell: "The high school girls were rough but I saw the junior high girls, which would have been (2022 H&R Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year Juju Mize's) eighth grade year. I watched them a little bit and I thought OK, we've got an athletic class coming up. At least we can build and start from somewhere. I just kept pushing the fundamentals and it wasn't even two years into the program that we were 12-0 and had our first undefeated season that COVID year. Last year, they had a great season and just barely missed being regional champs and now, here we are today."

Q: How did Mize at setter and unanimous first team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference outside hitter Maggye Smith find their rhythm this year?

Glidewell: "Millikin head volleyball coach Debbie Kiick always says that everyone has a role on the team. You are either the beast, the glue, and then everybody else has to be the winners. I had two beasts this year and it was Juju and Maggye. In the first month, it was rough because you can't have two beasts on the court. Somebody has to be the pleaser and then Juju kind of let Maggye have that beast role. They learned to play off one another and I don't think either of them would be as successful if they didn't have the other."

Q: This season saw some big moments in winning the LSA Tournament, the Clinton Tournament and topping St. Teresa.

Glidewell: "Beating St. T this year, that was huge. I think that what has fueled these girls to know that they beat what has been the No. 1 volleyball program in Macon County for a few years. When they beat them at a tournament in their own gym, there was just no looking back."

Q: For your seniors, who important was that regional championship this year?

Glidewell: "Our senior class was absolutely gifted, athletic-wise and IQ-wise. We have Juju, Keeley Keane, Taylor Jones, Zoe Byrkit and Elizabeth Griffy. Those girls are what has helped lead LSA to where it is this season. On our bus ride to regionals, you could tell these girls wanted it. They were prepared mentally and they just played their hearts out and had a blast."

Q: With that big group graduating, what do you see for the future of LSA volleyball?

Glidewell: "2022 was an awesome year for LSA. Our seventh grade class got top eight in state. Our eighth grade class got third at state. Those classes are coming up, the eighth grade group will be freshman in 2023, so that's a loaded class. We don't lose kids to other private schools anymore. They seem to stay and I think that is also a credit to these seniors. They love the school, so they modeled themselves to be role models for this school.

