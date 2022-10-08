Metamora flexes stout defense to thwart Pleasant Plains 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Metamora shutout Pleasant Plains 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball on October 8.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Metamora squared off with October 9, 2021 at Metamora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 29, Pleasant Plains squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a volleyball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.