Mount Zion volleyball is improving and finding its offensive rhythm after overcoming injuries

MOUNT ZION — It is going to take some time for the Mount Zion volleyball team to find itself this season.

Last year's team finished 17-16 and fell in the Class 3A regional semifinals, and the lead-up to this season hasn't been ideal with injuries limiting the amount of time starters have been able to practice and play together.

Still, the Braves have started this season 6-3, and as offensive pieces come back together, the hope is to have the team playing its best volleyball at playoff time.

"I think we haven't been together a lot and this summer we were never complete," Mount Zion senior setter Alexis Smith said. "I haven't played with them for more than a month really, and (outside hitter Denver Anderson) was out, too. I'm thinking over the next couple of weeks we are really going to bring it together."

Smith, who is the team's co-captain with senior libero McKenna Crawford, sustained a knee injury in the team's final game last season. She was finally cleared from the long rehab process just before the season and the time away from the court felt like an eternity for Smith.

"I tore my ACL and meniscus and I had seven or eight months of physical therapy," Smith said. "It is long journey and it took forever. When I came back, it felt like I hadn't been on the court for years."

For second-year head coach Traci Dyer-Townsend, she has seen players return from similar knee injury and they sometimes don't return as the same player.

"I've seen some girls with it who play scared but Alex is blazing forward with no worries on the mental side," Dyer-Townsend said. "She has been killing it and if she wasn't wearing that brace, you wouldn't know. She just knows what she is doing on the court and she is able to read the ball very well."

Smith missed out on her junior-year club season with the Illini Elite. Finally getting on the court is a dream realized.

"I'm working on always landing on two feet and I feel like I am ready to go. I've been waiting a long time," Smith said. "I thought I might be (a little scared to play) but I was so excited to play. (Coach Townsend) mentioned that it was the happiest she had ever seen me for as long as she has known me."

Smith and Crawford have a "good cop, bad cop" relationship with the players as Crawford brings the team together, and Smith is honest about what the team needs to work on.

"McKenna is kind of that rock for everybody and I'm kind of like the blunt one that tells everyone how it is," Smith said. "People say that is my personality and it comes along with the role. We work together really well.

"McKenna dives a lot and she's everywhere on the court. (As a libero) she has a lot of knee bruises but she doesn't show it on her face and pushes through everything."

Crawford, who has committed to play volleyball at McKendree next season, takes the captain leadership role seriously.

"Coming into my senior year, I had the idea that I wanted to be the captain that I would have wanted my freshman year," she said. "I've tried to mentor the younger players and to be a positive person in their life and try to teach them that you can be a good volleyball player, a good role model and a good student."

Crawford is Smith's teammate on the Illini Elite and credits her time in the club with preparing her for the college game.

"It has been amazing and club has helped me to see volleyball in a more competitive light," Crawford said. "High school is at a very different speed than collegiate level and I think it has really helped me hone in on my skills and get better at it."

Along with Crawford and Smith, seniors Isabelle Holmes, Kalli Becker and Bracie Barnes get major playing time for the Braves and Dyer-Townsend appreciates her mature group.

"They are all great and have different personalities and bring different things to the team," Dyer-Townsend said. "It is nice to have those older seniors to pave the way to set a winning tradition continuing."

With Anderson returning last week and Smith getting more and more confident, as the Apollo Conference matchups pick up, the Braves offense should become more dynamic.

"In practice, we have been focusing on executing our offense. Having our hitters finding a way to get kills and that doesn't have to be hard-driven shots, it can be tips and rolls" Dyer-Townsend said. "We want to have an arsenal of shots to be to take advantage of the other team's weaknesses."