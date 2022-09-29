 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed: Pleasant Plains pushes past Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Pleasant Plains handle Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball on September 29.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central played in a 2-0 game on October 19, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 22, Pleasant Plains squared off with Stanford Olympia in a volleyball game . For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News