Pleasant Plains blanks Riverton 2-0

Pleasant Plains' defense served a delicious donut while discarding Riverton 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 13.
Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.