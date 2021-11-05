Pleasant Plains posts win at Quincy Notre Dame's expense 2-1

No quarter was granted as Pleasant Plains blunted Quincy Notre Dame's plans 2-1 in Illinois girls volleyball on November 5.
Recently on October 26 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Virden North Mac in a volleyball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.