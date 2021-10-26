Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out victory on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-1

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-1 on October 26 in Illinois girls high school volleyball.
In recent action on October 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central took on Pleasant Plains on October 19 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
