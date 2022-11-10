Taylorville volleyball confident and ready going into first trip to 3A State Tournament

TAYLORVILLE — As the Taylorville volleyball team saw its state tournament dreams slipping away against Normal University last Friday at the Class 3A Chatham Super-sectional, Tornadoes head coach Kim Peabody called a timeout to stop the slide.

Taylorville lost the first set to the No. 1-ranked Pioneers, 25-22, and were down 23-17. Two more U-High points would end the Tornadoes' run in the super-sectionals for the second consecutive season.

"I called a timeout I said this is it. We have to focus on one point at a time," Peabody said. "There's not a ball that can score you two or three. It is one ball at a time."

The message was simple but exactly what the team needed. As it sometimes does in volleyball, the tide shifted at the moment and Taylorville regrouped and won the second set, 26-24.

"We all knew that we were not ready for the season to be over," Taylorville setter Sophie Mizeur said. "We knew that we were going to make it. We had faith in each other and we all really locked in."

The third set was close again, as Taylorville completed the comeback and won 25-23 to become the first team in program history to make it to the final four and the state tournament.

"The last points were all a blur. My emotions were so overwhelming," Tornadoes outside hitter Elle Richards said. "I've rewatched videos of us playing and I do not remember any of this happening. I think I was in shock that we actually did it."

After a slow start to the season, Taylorville (30-9-1, 8-4 Apollo) has won 12 of its last 13 matches. Part of the rocky start was finding a rhythm between Mizeur and the Tornado hitters. Mizeur moved to setter from defensive specialist last season to fill the hole left by graduating setter Summer Brandis, the Herald & Review's Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

"I think during the season, we were still adjusting to losing some of our better players. It took us a while to adjust and feel more comfortable," Mizeur said. "It definitely showed towards the end of the season that we were trusting each other and working a lot better together."

Mizeur has 785 assists this season and her favorite setting partner is her best friend and neighbor Richards, who leads the team with 346 kills.

"Sophie has done an amazing job. She has set for me before on our travel team and we have always had that connection. We have been known as the setter/hitter duo," Richards said.

Senior libero Samantha Logue has a team-high 370 digs and sophomore Mazie Fleming leads the team with 66 blocks. Freshman middle hitter Robyn Odugbesan is second on the team with 172 kills.

Taylorville faces LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (21-16) in the state semifinals on Friday at about 5:30 p.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal. In the other half of the bracket, Joliet Catholic Academy (23-17) faces Wheaton St. Francis (28-12) on Friday at 4 p.m. Winners advance to Saturday's championship match at about 5:30 p.m. The third-place match is scheduled for 4 p.m.

"We talked about it and we are not going to just be satisfied with making it to state. We are happy that we made it but we can still be state champions," Peabody said. "I think they are going to be ready to go on Friday. We are the only public school in 3A that made it through and we feel that it is a big deal. We know we are going to have lots of fans and support there and the girls are going to feed off their energy."

When Mizeur and the team take the court in front of the Purple Rain student section at Redbird Arena, the team will be ready.

"I was expecting that when we got this far in the playoffs to all be anxious," Mizeur said. "I've noticed that with the regional, sectional and even the super-sectional, we have all been super calm and confident about it. We were not super freaked out or panicked."

Said Richards: "It feels so good to be a part of this team and going to state. We have always dreamt of going and last year we almost made it, so this year was a comeback season. Now we actually made it and it feels really good."