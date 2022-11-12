Taylorville volleyball ends historic season with 4th place finish at Class 3A state tournament

NORMAL -- The historic season of the Taylorville volleyball team came to an end on Saturday as the Tornadoes finished fourth at the Class 3A State Tournament.

The Tornadoes finish 30-11-1 on the year and made their first ever trip to the state tournament in program history.

In Saturday's third-place math played at Redbird Arena in Normal against Joliet Catholic Academy, Taylorville took the first set 25-20.

Joliet responded with victories in the second and third set, 25-21 and 25-17, to finish in third place overall.

Taylorville's Elle Richards finished with a team-high 11 kills and Olivia Woodward had seven. Sophie Mizeur had 22 assists.

In the 3A state championship match, Wheaton St. Francis defeated LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in two sets, 25-23, 25-23.