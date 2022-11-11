Taylorville volleyball loses to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in Class 3A state semifinals

NORMAL -- LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy took big leads against the Taylorville volleyball team in the two sets of the Class 3A state semifinal played at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The Roadrunners jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first and 10-2 in the second set and never relinquished control to defeat the Tornadoes 25-19, 25-13.

Taylorville's Elle Richards led the Tornadoes with six kills and Sophie Mizeur had 14 assists.

Victoria Perez led LaGrange Park with nine kills and Kitty Sandt had 24 assists.

Taylorville (30-10-1) will play Joliet Catholic Academy in the third-place match at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Redbird.

Wheaton St. Francis defeated Joliet in the first semifinal match on Friday, 25-17, 25-22. St. Francis faces LaGrange Park in the 3A state championship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.