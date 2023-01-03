Taylorville's Elle Richards is the Herald & Review's 2022 Area Volleyball Player of the Year

TAYLORVILLE – After reaching the Class 3A super-sectionals last year but falling just short of state, the Taylorville volleyball team wanted to get back there again.

The Tornadoes navigated their regular season, winning 29 games, a regional and sectional championship, before facing their biggest test of all in No. 1 seeded Normal University, with the winner moving on to state

"Our goals were to just make it as far as we did last year. I felt like we could have won our game last year (against Normal West) but having to play U-High this year, I knew it was going to be rough," Taylorville outside hitter Elle Richards said. "They were the No. 1 ranked team so I went in there kind of iffy on how we were going to do. We wanted to win really bad and that is what I think pulled us through. You could tell on game point, how excited we were."

Taylorville lost the first set 25-22 before taking the final two sets 26-24, 25-23, thanks in large part to Richards, who had a near-perfect attacking performance.

"Elle had the best game of her career against them. She had 11 kills and only one hitting error which was just a remarkable game," Taylorville head coach Kim Peabody said. "When we had to get the ball down, we got it to Elle because she could hit the ball harder than anybody I've ever coached."

Richards had her top game at the perfect time, sending the Tornadoes on their first ever-trip to the state tournament.

"So many people have told me it was my best game and I just felt happy all the time during it. It was an amazing feeling," Richards said. "There were so many people there to watch us and see the team succeed. To know that was one of my best games is a great feeling."

Richards is the Herald & Review's pick as the 2022 Area Volleyball Player of the Year. She is the second Taylorville player to win the honor, after setter Summer Brandis was the 2021 winner.

"I'm just so proud of how far we've come. I know I get recognized as an individual, but I wouldn't be here without the team," Richards said. "We made it to super-sectionals last year, so this year was kind of like our comeback season and just after we made it to state, I was overwhelmed with emotion. We were all so excited to go to state and all this happening on my senior year, I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Richards had a team-high 373 kills last season and had 311 digs to earn All-State Special Mention honors as well being included on the Apollo Conference first team.

"This was my first year playing six rotations, so I knew I had a big job to do. I went out on the court and gave my all because I knew that that's what I had to do," Richards said. "I knew that I had to become a leader, so I made sure that all the girls were doing what they were supposed to do. I had never really been put in the leader position before but it felt really good to me."

Richards' connection with Tornadoes setter Sophie Mizeur, who had 851 assists this season, is one that has been developed over years of friendship and competition together on the Springfield Shock volleyball club.

"I couldn't have asked for someone better and Sophie is my best friend. I wouldn't have wanted to do it with anybody else," Richards said. "We already have that connection so it is easy for me to talk to her. She was one of the main reasons I am so successful because she's so good at what she does."

Peabody is the H&R's 2022 Area Volleyball Coach of the Year and Richards appreciates her coach's ability to motivate the team.

"Coach Peabody can always push us. If we are up by a lot and we're starting to mess around, she can really focuses us and get our heads together," Richards said. "Or if we are down, she can really push us to get back to where we need to be. She really gets us to be our best and we wouldn't have done without her."

At state, the Tornadoes finished fourth following a 2-0 loss to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in the semifinals and a 2-1 defeat to Joliet Catholic in the third-place match.

"Our first practice was a little rough because the gyms are so different. (Redbird Arena) is huge and I think we were a little nervous in our first game," Richards said. "I think that's what hurt us because you could tell that we were a little timid and we looked like we didn't want to be there. I think our second game we played good. We played better than we did the first day, so I'm proud of that."

Even with some time from the end of the season, Richards is still getting a grasp on the legacy her team will have at Taylorville.

"I was just so shocked by the season because this is the first volleyball team in Taylorville that has ever made it to state. Knowing that I'm a part of that, I'm just overwhelmed," Richards said. "It is so amazing to know that I can come back here anytime and our picture is going to be hung up on the wall and I can say, that's me."

Said Peabody: "I thought this season Elle was our stud player and our go-to player. She was a big reason why we made it to the state tournament and (her graduating) is definitely going to hurt us a little bit next year. But the girls looked up to her, so hopefully one of them will step up."

