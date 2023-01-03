Taylorville's Kim Peabody is the Herald & Review's 2022 Area Volleyball Coach of the Year

TAYLORVILLE – Long before thoughts of making it to state or even back to the 3A super-sectionals were becoming a reality, Taylorville head volleyball coach Kim Peabody had a simple goal of having a winning record as the first bridge to cross this season.

"We lost three key players (including H&R Area Player of the Year Summer Brandis) from last year's roster that had started varsity since they were sophomores and one as a freshman. We had big shoes to fill but we knew we were still good and we knew we had lots of potential," Peabody said. "We knew for sure we would have a winning record and we were pretty confident about that. As far as a postseason run, we knew looking at the teams that we had to face, that there was a possibility but it wasn't going to be easy."

Peabody's team blew away those expectations, going on to win 30 games and advancing to the 3A state tournament for the first time in program history, ultimately finishing fourth overall.

Peabody is the Herald & Review's 2022 Area Volleyball Coach of the Year. This is the third time she has won the designation (2016, 2021).

Question: As the season went on, what was the key for the team reaching new heights this season?

Peabody: "I think we just clicked at the right time because we definitely had some ups and downs. We had some games that we did not look very good in the regular season but we definitely clicked at the right time. We had some young girls and we started two sophomores and a freshman. I think it was some of them getting experience throughout the season that helped. I feel like it took us a while for us to get our groove. I think the seniors wanted to win and they were such a positive group."

Q: Last year's season ended in the super-sectional round and what where your thoughts when you got there and had to face No. 1 ranked Normal University?

Peabody: "Once we get past sectionals, it was like this is great, another great season. I just thought to myself, wouldn't it be nice just one time to make it past that super-sectional because this is our third time making it to the super-sectional. Going up against U-High, it was a tough battle for us but that was good for us because I didn't think we had the pressure. All the pressure was on them because everyone thought they were going to win. We went in and played hard and didn't get rattled at all (winning 22-25, 26-24, 25-23)."

Q: The team had two tough games at state, falling to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 2-0 and Joliet Catholic 2-1. With a little bit of time from state, how do you feel about the state experience now?

Peabody: "I was so proud of the girls for making it there. I never thought I would get there in my coaching career. It was exciting. They played well together and they weren't looking at stats and they just played hard for each other. We were competitive in the first set of the first match and we went three sets in the third-place match. I felt like we should have ended at third place but it fell away from us."

Q: You always have big crowds at your games and what was the community support like?

Peabody: "We have a great community and they were so supportive. They did a lot for us and I think we had the biggest cheering section at the state tournament. It was great. Even now, when you go out to Walmart somebody will come up and say congratulations on such a great season."

Q: After this year's success, what are your thoughts on next season?

Peabody: "Our JV and our freshman teams both won almost every tournament they were in and had very few loses. We have our height back and it is going to be hard to top what we did last season but I think next season still looks bright for us."

