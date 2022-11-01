Volleyball playoffs: Despite small numbers, Decatur LSA volleyball had a season to remember

DECATUR — The Decatur Lutheran School Association/Decatur Christian volleyball team had an uphill battle from the start.

With a combined enrollment of just 158.5 students, the Lions are a small program competing with much larger opponents in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

Still, the group had a tough-as-nails attitude that produced a 29-8 record and the program's second regional title this season, the Lions' first in 15 years.

"I couldn't be more proud. We have done a lot of firsts and made a lot of history for LSA. We're a small school and probably one of the smallest schools at sectionals," LSA head coach Rhonda Glidewell said. "We got second in our conference to Arthur and they are Class 2A. We got our first regional championship since 2007.

"The seniors wanted it and I think that drove the whole team. The season has been awesome."

LSA faced Champaign St. Thomas More on Monday in the 1A sectional semifinal held on the Sabers' home court. The Lions fell in two tight sets, 25-22, 25-23.

"I don't think we had everyone playing their A-game tonight but I don't think we gave them the match either. We made them work for their points," Glidewell said. "Even when we got a little bit behind we would come back. We would get a couple points on top but I think tonight we were outsized. Blocks were a little tough but I think we left everything out on the court."

Junior hitter Maggye Smith led the Lions with 10 kills and senior hitter Taylor Jones has six. Senior setter Juju Mize had 21 assists and senior libero Keeley Keane had 17 digs.

The three starting seniors — Mize, Jones, and Keane — were key for the team reaching new heights. Mize had 801 assists, Keane had 502 digs and Jones had 153 kills this season.

"Taylor tonight was my workhorse. She left everything she had out on the court and I'm proud of her. I would give her my MVP tonight. She helps me coach our junior high team when we took our seventh and eighth grade teams to state last year," Glidewell said. "Juju needs to go off and play college ball. She can't just let her career end here. She's got a gift and she's a hustler. She plays just as tough a defense as any libero does on a team."

Mize has been the team's rock at setter for several seasons and crossed over 2,000 career assists at last week's regional championship game.

"I have been successful but I couldn't have done it without my best friends," Mize said. "I've been playing with some of them since fourth grade and I couldn't go without their passes and hits. I looked to them and they make me who I am on the court."

For Glidewell, finding success as a smaller program all begins at practice.

"I think the secret is a lot of hard work. It is relentless practice and high energy, focus and determination," she said. "The determination to want to get better and improve. We tell all of our girls that it's not one player, it is the entire team. When one player doesn't practice well, the entire team pulls that girl up."

The team's approach was unique this season and they were able to continue to build from one success to the next.

"This season has just felt different. We won our LSA Invite tournament, which we hadn't done before," Keane said. "Then we won regionals for the first time in 15 years. Our freshman players are 15. For it being our last season, it was a different experience."

Said Jones: "I think our drive this year was more than ever. We had a lot of fun. It is our relationship with each other that really helped us grow throughout the season."

Serve to win

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg got down early in its 1A sectional semifinal match against LeRoy on Monday. The Hatchets were behind 5-1 in the first set but there was no panic from head coach Ronda Schlechte's team

"We usually start down under and we usually dig a pretty good sized hole before we can come back and play really good," Schlechte said. "I guess it makes it a little bit more special."

The Hatchets went on a short run to tie it up 6-6 and then didn't let LeRoy get any distance between them, winning the first set 25-23. The second set the same until the score was 19-19 and the team met during a timeout.

"(The timeout) was giving them a break and trying to get the momentum back. I told them that if they want this, now is the time to do it," Schlechte said. "They did it and I'm so happy."

With sophomore libero Kinley Quast serving, WSS won six points in a row to finish the set and match, 25-19. The No. 3 seeded Hatchets (29-9) move on to face No. 2 Champaign St. Thomas More (30-7) in the 1A sectional final on Wed. at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School.

It could have been a tense moment for Quast, but she had one simple goal on the service line.

"I thought going back there that I just have to get it over (the net). I knew that my team can do this for me. I just had faith in us," she said. "We have been (in big games) and I love that feeling. I wasn't too nervous and it just feels so good. We have worked hard all season and this is what we have been waiting for."

Junior outside hitter Gabby Vonderheide led WSS with 12 kills and junior middle hitter Halle Moomaw had 11. Setter Ella Kinkelaar had 27 assists and Quast had a team-high 12 digs.

Vonderheide has recently come back to the team from an extended injury and the Hatchets' offense is finding its groove.

"I think we have improved a lot in just the last few games. Gabby has just come back last week and it is very exciting to have her back," Moomaw said. "Everyone was feeling really great. It takes a lot of hard work in a season and it feels good to advance."

Bulldogs, Tornadoes move on

Along with WSS, Effingham St. Anthony and Taylorville are also still alive in the postseason.

No. 1 Effingham St. Anthony defeated No. 3 Albion Edwards County 28-26, 25-23 in the Class 1A sectional semi on Monday. The Bulldogs face No. 1 seed Norris City-Omaha-Enfield on Wed. at 6 p.m. at Bluford Webber High School.

In Class 3A, No. 2 Taylorville defeated No. 1 Marion 25-19, 25-21 in the sectional semifinal. The Tornadoes move on to the sectional championship on Wed. at 6 p.m. against No. 1 seed Mascoutah at Centralia High School.

No. 2 ALAH lost to No. 1 Pleasant plains at the 2A Riverton sectional semifinal on Monday. The Cardinals won in two sets, 25-12, 25-12.

No. 3 Shelbyville fell to No. 1 Breese Mater Dei 2-0 in the 2A Breese Mater Dei sectional semifinal, 25-21, 25-8.

No. 1 Lincoln was beaten by No. 2 Normal University 25-23, 25-16 in the 3A Lincoln sectional semifinal.