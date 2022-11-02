Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball stopped by Champaign St. Thomas More in 2A sectional final

CHAMPAIGN -- For much of the season, Champaign St. Thomas More has been on the minds of the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg volleyball team.

The Sabers ended the Hatchets' season last year in the Class 2A sectional title game and when the teams met on Oct. 8, St. Thomas More won in two sets, 25-20, 27-25.

The teams' paths crossed again on Wednesday in the sectional finals on the Sabers' home court, with St. Thomas More winning in two sets 25-21, 26-24.

"I felt like we played scared tonight. We have played them before and I think some of our hitters were afraid to make mistakes," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "In some of our passers, you could see a look fear. We try to talk them down from playing like that because one team has to stay and one team has to go."

In the first set, the Sabers took the lead 2-1 and never trailed again. The Hatchets closed the gap to 21-19 but couldn't take get lead, losing the set 25-21.

In the second, WSS opened a big lead and led 18-10 before the Sabers chipped away at the lead and even the set at 21-21. St. Thomas More won five of the next eight points to advance to the 2A super-sectionals, 26-24.

"I felt like (middle hitter) Halle (Moomaw) had an awesome game tonight. I felt like she found some really nice hits tonight. We just fell short," Schlechte said. "We got a big lead and I was hopeful on that. We let a point go here and there and we just couldn't get control of the game again."

Moomaw led the team with nine kills and three blocks. Setter Ella Kinkelaar had 18 assists.

The Hatchets finish their season with a 29-10 mark. Seniors Kaylynn Carey, Maddie Rincker, Mary Vonderheide and Reese Bennett finish their careers as regional and National Trail Conference champions.

"I told them to be proud and we won our conference and played some very strong teams. I wish we could have been a little more dominating," Schlechte said. "I reminded them what they were like as freshmen. They grew to be nice volleyball players and there is so much they can take from this season as lessons in life."

With a strong core returning including Moomaw, Kinkelaar, outside hitter Gabby Vonderheide and libero Kinley Quast, Schlechte is hopeful to make another deep run in the playoffs next season.

"I hope we can go a little further but that is kind of up to them," Schlechte said. "We have a big group coming in and we will see a big improvement between freshman and sophomore season. I look forward to what everyone can do next year."

Taylorville advances

Taylorville advanced to the Class 3A super-sectionals with a 2-0 win over Mascoutah on Wednesday. The Tornadoes won their second consecutive sectional title and third in program history. Taylorville will face Normal University on Friday at 6 p.m. at Chatham Glenwood High School, with the winner going to next week's state tournament. Taylorville advanced to the super-sectionals last season, falling to Normal Community West.

In a Class 1A sectional final, Effingham St. Anthony fell to Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in three sets, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11. The Bulldogs finish their season with a 30-9 record.