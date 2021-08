Herald & Review All-Area Volleyball Team for 2020-21

FIRST TEAM

Katarina Blase, Sr., MH, Charleston

Blase led all Illinois high school players with 282 kills last season, according to maxpreps.com, and was third in blocks with 66. The Trojans senior and Apollo Conference first-team selection is the Herald & Review Area Volleyball Player of the Year. She will be moving on to play for volleyball powerhouse Parkland College next season.

Kate Dean, Jr., MH, Tuscola

Dean led the Warriors in kills and blocks and was a big presence in the middle. The first-team CIC All-Conference selection has already committed to play for the University of North Dakota after graduation.

Macie Fleshner, Sr., OH, Okaw Valley

Fleshner led the Timberwolves as team captain and recorded 117 kills and 94 digs over 13 matches. The first-team Lincoln Prairie All-Conference pick will run track and field for Illinois College next season.

Makenzie Pamperin, So., S, Charleston

Pamperin kept the Charleston hitters fed with 413 assists last season, with an average of 7.65 assists per set. The first-team All-Apollo Conference pick also added 130 digs for the 19-5 Trojans.

Julia Braundmeier, Sr., L, Central A&M

The Raiders could depend on Braundmeier for her senior leadership and the willingness to sacrifice her body to get digs all over the court last season. The libero was a first-team Central Illinois All-Conference selection.

Jillian Hamilton, Jr., OH, Pana

Hamilton led the Panthers with 136 kills and 21 aces as Pana was 16-2 and 8-1 in South Central Conference play. Hamilton, last year’s Area Player of the Year, also added 113 digs to earn first-team All-Conference honors.

Ellie McManaway, Jr., S, Altamont

McManaway was described by an opposing coach as “one of the best setters in the area in a long time.” The junior, who has committed to John A. Logan College, recorded 418 assists and was a first-team National Trail Conference selection.

Summer Brandis, Jr., S, Taylorville

Brandis had 356 assists for the Tornadoes who finished 16-7, 10-4 Apollo last season. The first-team Apollo Conference selection added 153 digs and 26 aces in her strong all-around game.

Chloe Watson, Sr., S, Shelbyville

Watson was a key leader for the Rams, who finished 14-2, 6-1 CIC last season. The first-team All-CIC selection split time at setter and as a hitter, leading the Rams with 82 kills and 177 assists.

Renni Fultz, Jr., OH, Monticello

The first-team Illini Prairie All-Conference selection led the Sages with 151 kills and 189 digs last season. Fultz was also strong behind the service line with a 94.3 serve percentage.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Beck, Sr., Central A&M; Jacy Boatman, Sr., Effingham; Mackenzie Bowles, Sr., L, ALAH; Amelia Bosch, Jr., Tuscola; Avery Bruns, So., Okaw Valley; Hannah Buescher, Sr., Charleston; Allie Carr, Sr., Monticello; Hannah Clayton, Jr., Taylorville; Charley Condill, So., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond;

Mallory Cyrulik, Jr., Clinton; Elise Dawson, Sr., Lincoln; Lexi Domzalski, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Lucy Fearday, So, Effingham St. Anthony; Chloe Griffin, Jr., Clinton; Hallee Gauna, Sr., Arcola; Hannah Hayes, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Abby Heberling, Jr., Taylorville; Brianna Hewing, Jr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg;

Mal Hollan, So., Shelbyville; Elizabeth Kabbes, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony; Abby Marksberry, Jr., Sangamon Valley; Jessie Martin, Sr., Tuscola; Taylor Mette, Sr., OH, Altamont; Carly Michels, Sr., Teutopolis; Halle Moomaw, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Karson Park, So., Okaw Valley; Michaela Powell, Jr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond;

Alivia Reed, Pana, S, Sr.; Lexi Rhodemann, Jr., Shelbyville; Ada Rosene, Effingham St. Anthony; Carsen Sims, Sr., OH, Pana; Makenzie Smith, Jr., Central A&M; Marissa Snearly, Jr., Central A&M; Kynlee Summers, Sr., Shelbyville; Ada Tappendorf, Altamont; Alycia Triplett, So, MB, Charleston; Mia Wade, So., Shelbyville; Zoe Walton, Sr., Sullivan

