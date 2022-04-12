Herald & Review All-Area Volleyball Team for 2021-22

FIRST TEAM

Summer Brandis, Taylorville, Sr. S, Taylorville

The Herald & Review’s Area Volleyball Player of the Year had a remarkable senior season, recording 803 assists, which gave her 2,034 for her career. Brandis, an All-State special mention and first-team Apollo Conference pick, had the Tornadoes offense humming as they advanced to the Class 3A super-sectionals, matching their farthest trip in the playoffs in program history.

Renni Fultz, Sr., OH, Monticello

Fultz set Sages program records this season in kills in a single season (403) and kills for a career (1,085). She added 262 digs and 28 aces to earn All-State special mention honors as well as becoming a first-team Illini Prairie pick.

Elizabeth Kabbes, Sr., L, Effingham St. Anthony

Kabbes capped off her four-year starting varsity career with first-team National Trail Conference honors and she was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player. As team captain, she combined for 1,234 passes and digs.

Jillian Hamilton, Sr., OH, Pana OH

Hamilton was an All-State honorable mention selection after recording 295 kills, 278 digs and 61 blocks. A first-team South Central Conference pick, Hamilton led Pana to a regional championship. She will continue her volleyball and basketball career at Southwestern Illinois College.

Hannah Clayton, Sr., OH, Taylorville

Clayton had 302 kills, leading the Tornadoes offensively to the Class 3A super-sectionals. She added 291 digs and 37 aces, earning her All-State special mention and first-team Apollo Conference honors. She will continue playing at Lincoln Land Community College.

Lexi Rhodemann, Sr., L, Shelbyville

Although COVID quarantine limited her, Rhodemann recorded 280 digs. The four-year starter earned first-team Central Illinois Conference honors by leading a young Shelbyville team to 20 wins and a second-place finish in the CIC.

Marissa Snearly, Sr., S/RS, Central A&M

Snearly was touching the ball each play for the Raiders as the team’s main setter, as well as well as a right-side attacker. The senior provided leadership on the court and in the locker room, earning first-team all-CIC honors.

Gabby Vonderheide, OH, So., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Vonderheide is a player to keep an eye on in the future as the sophomore has a strong arm for the Hatchets. Vonderheide led the team in kills (271) and was second in digs (292). She helped push the WSS to the Class 1A sectional finals and a National Trail Conference championship.

Kate Dean, Sr., MH, Tuscola

Dean was an all-around standout player in the middle for the Warriors. She had 194 kills, 150 digs, 52 blocks and was a unanimous first-team CIC selection. A four-year varsity starter, Dean will be headed to Eastern Illinois University to continue her volleyball career.

Avery Bruns, Jr., MH, Okaw Valley

Burns turned in an impressive junior campaign with 306 kills and 73 blocks at the middle hitter position for the Timberwolves. Her impressive court vision helped save 205 digs, earning her first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference honors.

Makenzie Pamperin, Jr., S, Charleston

Pamperin recorded 424 assists along with 217 digs for the Trojans and earned All-State honorable mention honors. She also took home all-tournament honors at the Shelbyville, Charleston and Edwards County Invitationals.

Averie Smith, Sr., MH, Mattoon

The Green Wave won their first regional title since the 2017-18 season thanks in large part to Smith’s play. The senior middle hitter led the team with 201 kills and added 64 blocks and 30 aces to earn first-team Apollo Conference honors.

Ellie McManaway, Sr., S, Altamont

McManaway recorded 2,034 assists in her career, setting a program record in her four years as a varsity starter. McManaway was an All-State special mention as a senior and is an all-around outstanding player with 415 assists, 311 digs and 203 kills. She will continue her volleyball career at John A. Logan College.

Charley Condill, Jr., OH, ALAH

Condill led the Knights in kills with 264, making her a first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference pick. She added a team-high 28 blocks, 216 digs and 39 aces, leading the Knights to 22 wins.

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Alwood, Sr., OH, DeLand-Weldon; Bailey Bennett, Jr., Okaw Valley; Amelia Bosch, Sr., MH, Tuscola; Jade Braundmeier, Jr., DS, Central A&M; Jaycee Brinkoetter, Fr., Shelbyville; Tori Budde, Sr., S, Effingham; Lexi Chrappa Sr. Effingham; Cassidy Clark, Sr., MH, Mount Pulaski; Julia Corzine, Jr., Central A&M; Mallory Cyrulik, Sr., MH, Clinton; Makenna Durbin, Sr., Shelbyville; Kianna Easton, Sr., Clinton;

Lucy Fearday, Jr., MH, Effingham St. Anthony; Alisha Frederick, Jr., S, ALAH; Kloe Froebe, So., OH, Lincoln; Regan Goodey, So., S, Lincoln; Landry Hall, Jr., OH, Sullivan; Becca Heitzig, So., L, Lincoln; Abby Heberling, Sr., MB, Taylorville; Brianna Hewing, Sr., MH, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Lainey Hicks, Sr., MH, Pana; Rachel Holthaus, Sr., S, Pana; Ella Kinkelaar, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg;

Kiley Ladage, Sr., OH, Pana; Hadley Lappin, Sr., L, DeLand-Weldon; Holly McReynolds, Sr., MH, Mattoon; Halle Moomaw, So., MH, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Faith Niebrugge, Sr., Mattoon; Karson Park, Jr., Okaw Valley; Michaela Powell, Sr., DS, ALAH; Kinley Quast, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Addison Qualters, So., OH, Lincoln; Sarah Rafferty, Jr., RS, ALAH; Je’Na Rentmeister, Jr., OH, Mount Pulaski;

Ada Rosine, Sr., MH, Effingham St. Anthony; Ella Ruffner, Sr., OH, Altamont; Addison Schmidt, Jr., L, Monticello; Cydney Shofner, Jr., S, DeLand-Weldon; Kennedy Sowell, Sr., MB, Effingham; Bella Smith, Sr., S, Mattoon; Makenzie Smith, Sr., Central A&M; Lizzie Stiverson, Sr., S, Monticello; Ada Tappendorf, Altamont; Gabby Vonderheide, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Alexis Wade, Jr., OH, Mount Pulaski; Mia Wade, Jr., Shelbyville.

