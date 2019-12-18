2019 Herald & Review All-Area Volleyball Team

First team

Kat Blase, Jr., MH, Charleston

A first-team All-Apollo pick, Blase had a school-record 324 kills to lead Charleston to its first regional title since 1997. Blase, who is the also the career blocks record-holder at Charleston, added 57 blocks and 36 aces.

Kelsi Geltz, Sr., L, Newton

Geltz has been among the best players in the area for three years, racking up 1,010 career digs. She finished strong as a senior, racking up 366 digs and using her jump serve to notch 42 aces. Geltz was a Little Illini Conference first-team selection.

Jillian Hamilton, So., OH, Pana

The H&R All-Area Player of the Year had a dominating all-round season, racking up 342 kills and 65 blocks at the net, plus 305 digs and 41 aces in leading Pana to a sectional final.

Rachel Jackman, Sr., MH, Altamont

Jackman was the National Trail Conference MVP, leading the Indians to a sectional title. Jackman had 369 kills to go along with 201 digs, 39 blocks and 32 aces.

Kyleigh Marty, Sr., OH, Shelbyville