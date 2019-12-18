2019 Herald & Review All-Area Volleyball Team

First team
Kat Blase, Jr., MH, Charleston
A first-team All-Apollo pick, Blase had a school-record 324 kills to lead Charleston to its first regional title since 1997. Blase, who is the also the career blocks record-holder at Charleston, added 57 blocks and 36 aces.
Kelsi Geltz, Sr., L, Newton
Geltz has been among the best players in the area for three years, racking up 1,010 career digs. She finished strong as a senior, racking up 366 digs and using her jump serve to notch 42 aces. Geltz was a Little Illini Conference first-team selection.
Jillian Hamilton, So., OH, Pana
The H&R All-Area Player of the Year had a dominating all-round season, racking up 342 kills and 65 blocks at the net, plus 305 digs and 41 aces in leading Pana to a sectional final.
Rachel Jackman, Sr., MH, Altamont
Jackman was the National Trail Conference MVP, leading the Indians to a sectional title. Jackman had 369 kills to go along with 201 digs, 39 blocks and 32 aces.
Kyleigh Marty, Sr., OH, Shelbyville
Marty, a Central Illinois All-Conference player, brought stability to the Rams and helped lead them to a regional title with 345 kills and 181 digs.
Ellie McManaway, So., S, Altamont
McManaway set the Altamont school record with 904 assists during the Indians’ sectional title run. She added 174 digs, 78 kills and 35 aces in earning an all-conference selection.
Mackinzee Reynolds, Sr., OH, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
A natural middle who moved to outside hitter to help the team, Reynolds had 291 kills, 220 digs and 55 blocks. A 6-footer, Reynolds was National Trail Conference first-team selection despite playing the last half of the season injured.
Second team
Hannah Clayton, So., OH, Taylorville
Clatyon earned All-Apollo first-team honors with 293 kills, 323 digs, 34 aces and 19 blocks for 26-11 Taylorville.
Karli Dean, Sr., MH, Tuscola
Dean was a unanimous pick for first-team Central Illinois Conference. She moved from the outside to middle this year and led the team with 199 kills to go along with 25 aces, 27 blocks and 54 digs.
Brayer Denton, Jr., L, Pana
A gritty player who’s not afraid to sacrifice her body, Denton had 497 digs, 38 aces and 23 kills.
Kate Jeffers, Sr., MH, Okaw Valley
Jeffers is H&R All-Area second team for the second straight year after racking up 271 kills, 88 blocks and 40 aces to earn Lincoln Prairie All-Conference honors.
Abby Kallis, Sr., S, Charleston
Kallis helped lead Charleston to a 25-win season with 671 assists to go along with 74 kills and 38 aces. Kallis is the Trojans’ career record-holder for aces and assists.
Taylor Mette, Jr., OH, Altamont
Mette was a force in practice as a vocal leader and also had a great season on the court with 253 kills, 367 digs and 41 aces.
Alivia Reed, Jr, S, Pana
Reed ran the Panthers’ offense, racking up 428 assists to go along with 136 digs, 35 aces and 29 kills.
Third team
Paige Coleman, Sr., OH, Okaw Valley
Lauren Falica, Sr., L, Taylorville
Renni Fultz, So., OH, Monticello
Maddi Hemrich, Sr., S, Newton
Renee Probst, Sr., OH, Newton
Channing Reed, Sr., MH, Central A&M
Chloe Watson, Jr., S, Shelbyville
Honorable mention
Ivy Ayers (So.), Cumberland; Emma Bailey, Robinson; Brittany Black, Olney; Emily Bloemer, Dieterich; Mackenzi Bowles (Jr.), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Summer Brandis (So., S), Taylorville; Hannah Buescher (Jr., L), Charleston; Alexis Chrappa, Effingham; Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton; Hannah Cunningham, DeLand-Weldon;
Kate Dean (So., MH), Tuscola; Grace Earp, Mattoon; Addie Eddy, Ramsey; Madison Fisher, Robinson; Meredith Fraker (Sr., OH), Monticello; Alisha Frederick (Fr., S), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond;
Maddie Green (Sr., S), Tuscola; Hattie Hardimon (Sr., OH), Central A&M; Raegan Hires (Sr.), Olney; Brooke Jansen, Newton; Brooke Johnson, Newton; Elizabeth Kabbes, Effingham St. Anthony; Megan Kern, Vandalia; Brooke Kitner, Lincoln; Ally Kuhl (Sr., MH), Newton;
Chloe Lewis, Louisville North Clay; Madyson Magnus, South Central; Tayler McMechan (Jr.), Cumberland; Lanee McNary, Vandalia; Claire Moomaw (Sr., MH), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Madison Mower, Olney; Natalie Oberlink, St. Elmo/Brownstown;
Kennedy Repp, Casey-Westfield; Alexis Rohdemann (So., L), Shelbyville; Brooke Runge, Altamont; Madelyn Rusk, Olney; Anna Schlechte (Jr., L), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Carsen Sims (Jr., OH), Pana; Hallie Smith, South Central; Vayda Smith, St. Elmo/Brownstown;
Zaryah Smith (Jr., OH), Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City; Avery Still, Sullivan; Kynlee Summers (Jr., OH), Shelbyville; Paige Troyer, Olney; Addison Wichus (Sr., L), Monticello; Lauren Wojcik (Sr., MH), Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City