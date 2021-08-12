Herald & Review All-Macon County Volleyball Team for 2020-21

FIRST TEAM

Valerie Nutakor, Jr., OH, St. Teresa

The first-team CIC conference selection, Nutakor had 247 kills, good for second-best among Illinois high school players. The Princeton-bound player is the Herald & Review’s Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year.

Lilli Amettis, Jr., OH/RS, Maroa-Forsyth

Amettis only played in eight games this season but made the most of her time with 110 kills and a .300 hitting percentage. Wherever Trojans coach Mallory White put the junior and first-team Sangamo All-Conference selection, she found a way to contribute.

Claire Campbell, Jr., OH, Warrensburg-Latham

Campbell was a first-team CIC selection and a critical weapon for the Cardinals last season. The junior is already committed to Division I's Valparaiso University.

Kate Aupperle, Sr., S, Maroa-Forsyth

An opposing coach described Aupperle as “one of the best setters in the nation.” The first-team All-Sangamo Conference selection had 181 assists for the 9-2 Trojans. She will play for Division I Saint Louis University next season.

Avaleena Stewart, So., RS/MH, LSA

Stewart will be the heart of LSA’s offense and defense in the near future as the sophomore middle led the Lincoln Prairie Conference in blocks (60) and had one of the highest hitting percentages in the area at .333. She was also an honorable mention All-State selection.

Emily Cole, Sr., OH, Mount Zion

Cole was a key weapon last season for Mount Zion, leading the Braves with 191 kills. The first-team Apollo All-Conference selection will be in action on the court for the University of Illinois-Springfield next season.

Caleigh Craft, Sr., OH, St. Teresa

Along with Nutakor, Craft was a part of the one-two punch for St. Teresa’s offense. The first-team CIC All-Conference pick had 183 kills last season as the Bulldogs were undefeated CIC champions.

Abby Mize, Sr., OH, LSA

A first-team Lincoln Prairie All-Conference selection, Mize was LSA’s only senior on the roster. As team captain, she was a key team leader for the Lions, who took a huge step forward with an 11-0 record last season.

Katy Morrison, Sr., L, Argenta-Oreana

Morrison was a critical leader on the court for the Bombers and recorded 288 digs as their libero last season. The first-team Lincoln Prairie All-Conference selection will continue her volleyball career at Newberry College next season.

Grace Buxton, Jr., L, St. Teresa

Buxton was a dangerous server, leading the CIC-winning Bulldogs with 47 aces. The junior had another outstanding season as the Bulldogs’ libero with 249 digs and was a CIC first-team All-Conference selection.

Riley Brandenburg, Sr., MH, Cerro Gordo/Bement

Brandenburg, the Broncos' record-holder for blocks in a season, was a first team Lincoln Prairie Conference pick. The middle hitter will continue her volleyball career at Illinois College next season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Akpevwe Akpoigbe, So., St. Teresa; Denver Anderson, Fr., OH, Mount Zion; Zoe Byrkit, So., DS, LSA; Emma Chivara, Jr., MacArthur; Jayden Cutler, Sr,. Warrensburg-Latham; Macy Fleming, Jr., MH, Mount Zion; Abi Hackert, Jr., Meridian; Katy Hendricks, Jr., Meridian; Quincenia Jackson, Sr., MacArthur; Emily Johnson, Sr., Meridian; Taylor Jones, So., OH/RH, LSA; Keeley Keane, So., L, LSA; Morgan Klover, Sr., OH, Argenta-Oreana; Caitlyn Maley, Sr., L, Mount Zion; Abby Marksberry, Jr., S, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City;

Mackenzie McMillen, Sr., Cerro Gordo/Bement; Keeley Meador, Sr., M, Argenta-Oreana; Juju Mize, So., S, LSA; Becca Moxley, Jr., MH, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City; Layo Oladipupo, So., S, St. Teresa; Alex Smith, So., Mount Zion; Maggye Smith, Fr., MH/RH, LSA; Vanessa Templeton, Jr., L, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City; Addison Voorhees, So., OH, Maroa-Forsyth; Reagon Watts, Jr., L, Maroa-Forsyth; Katelyn Wendt, Jr., OH/RH, Decatur Christian

