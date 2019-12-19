2019 Herald & Review All-Macon County Volleyball Team

First Team
Abby Robinson, Sr., OH, St. Teresa
Robinson was a unanimous Central Illinois Conference First Team selection and her senior leadership and fiery play on the court led the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship. She was a threat on offense and defense with 232 kills and 332 digs.
Valerie Nutakor, So., OH, St. Teresa
Nutakor was the leading offensive weapon for St. Teresa with 290 kills on a .291 hitting percentage. She was also a rock on defense with 53 blocks, helping St. Teresa make its run through the playoffs.
Karlee McAtee, Sr., OH, Mount Zion
McAtee capped her senior season by recording 405 kills on a .321 hitting percentage to place her third all-time in Macon County with 1,161 total kills. She also recorded 238 digs to put her over 1,000 for her career with 1,031.
Lydia Hubbard, Sr., OH, Maroa-Forsyth
Hubbard, an Indiana University-Kokomo commit, led Maroa-Forsyth with 294 kills and was selected as a MaxPreps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Illinois Player of the Week in September. Hubbard also had 123 digs and 30 aces.
Addison Newbon, So., MH, St. Teresa
Newbon made a name for herself as a dominating middle hitter for the Bulldogs. She scored the championship-winning kill at state and had 134 total kills on a .376 hitting percentage, which was ninth best in Class 2A. Newbon also recorded 71 blocks.
Lexie Huck, Sr., S, St. Teresa
Huck, the 2019 Macon County Player of the Year, used her court awareness and experience to record 607 assists as St. Teresa’s setter. Huck was deadly when she had kill opportunities, recording 155 kills on a .423 hitting percentage, good for third in Class 2A.
Stephanie Hurm, Sr., S, Mount Zion
Hurm finished with 851 assists for the Braves, good for second overall in Class 3A. The senior setter also had 64 kills, 55 aces and 13 blocks.
Grace Buxton, So., L, St. Teresa
Buxton’s toughness and grit led to 382 digs. She was second on the Bulldogs with 46 aces and she was a critical piece St. Teresa’s serve receive game in its run to the state championship. As a libero, Buxton was also able to record 75 assists.
Second Team
Riley Brandenburg, Jr., MH, Cerro Gordo
Brandenburg had 155 kills and 10 aces for the Broncos.
Emily Cole, Jr., OH, Mount Zion
Cole had 392 kills with a .326 hitting percentage and racked up 34 aces.
Caleigh Craft, Jr., MH, St. Teresa
Craft was a threat behind the service line with 58 aces for the state champion Bulldogs. She also recorded 203 kills on a .282 hitting percentage.
Kate Aupperle, Jr., S, Maroa-Forsyth
Aupperle is an all-around talented player who had 467 assists, 175 digs, and 101 kills for the Trojans.
Abby Mize, Jr., RS, LSA
Mize was a key reason for the Lions' improvement this season, recording 360 digs to go along with 143 kills and 54 aces.
Katy Morrison, Jr., L, Argenta-Oreana
Morrison led the Bombers' defense with 286 digs. She also recorded 13 aces on 93.3 serve percentage.
Madelyn Tipsword, Sr., MH, Argenta-Oreana
Tipsword led the Bombers' offense with 194 kills on a .384 hitting percentage. She also had a 93.0 serve percentage.
Honorable Mention
Akpevwe Akpoigbe, Fr., MH, St. Teresa; Lilli Amettis, So., Maroa-Forsyth; Audrey Banning, Sr. OPP, St. Teresa; Claire Campbell, So., OH, Warrensburg-Latham; Tierra Cook, Sr., OH, MacArthur; Jayden Culter, Jr., RS/OH, Warrensburg-Latham; Jade Falk, Sr, L, Maroa-Forsyth; Macie Fleming, So., MH, Mount Zion; Nicole Girard , Sr., L, Mount Zion; Katy Hendricks, So., S, Meridian; Kyla Jones, Sr., OH, Eisenhower;
Taylor Jones, Fr, OH/MH, LSA; Cami Lobb, Sr.; S; St. Teresa; Ella Mann, Jr., S, Cerro Gordo; Alex Martin, Sr., L, Meridian; Morgan Melton, So., S, LSA; Layo Oladipupo, Fr., OPP, St. Teresa; Sade' Oladipupo, Sr., DS, St. Teresa; Isabella Oliver, Jr., L, Warrensburg-Latham; Avaleena Stewart; Fr., RS, LSA; McKynna Tolle, Sr., L, LSA; Addie Voorhees, Fr., MH, Maroa-Forsyth; Kali Walker, Sr., MH, Cerro Gordo; Regan Watts, Jr., DS, Maroa-Forsyth; Katelyn Wendt, So., OH, LSA.