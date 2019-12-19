2019 Herald & Review All-Macon County Volleyball Team

First Team

Abby Robinson, Sr., OH, St. Teresa

Robinson was a unanimous Central Illinois Conference First Team selection and her senior leadership and fiery play on the court led the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship. She was a threat on offense and defense with 232 kills and 332 digs.

Valerie Nutakor, So., OH, St. Teresa

Nutakor was the leading offensive weapon for St. Teresa with 290 kills on a .291 hitting percentage. She was also a rock on defense with 53 blocks, helping St. Teresa make its run through the playoffs.

Karlee McAtee, Sr., OH, Mount Zion

McAtee capped her senior season by recording 405 kills on a .321 hitting percentage to place her third all-time in Macon County with 1,161 total kills. She also recorded 238 digs to put her over 1,000 for her career with 1,031.

Lydia Hubbard, Sr., OH, Maroa-Forsyth

Hubbard, an Indiana University-Kokomo commit, led Maroa-Forsyth with 294 kills and was selected as a MaxPreps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Illinois Player of the Week in September. Hubbard also had 123 digs and 30 aces.

Addison Newbon, So., MH, St. Teresa