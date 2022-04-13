Herald & Review Macon County Volleyball Team for 2021-22

MACON COUNTY FIRST TEAM

Lilli Amettis, Sr. OH, Maroa-Forsyth

Amettis, the H&R Macon County Player of the Year, was an offensive powerhouse for the Trojans, helping lead them to the Class 2A sectional finals. The future Eastern Illinois University player had 326 kills to lead Maroa, as well as 208 digs and 44 blocks. She earned All-State honorable mention and first-team All-Sangamo Conference honors.

Claire Campbell, Sr., OH, Warrensburg-Latham

Campbell led the Cardinals with 287 kills and she was awarded All-State honorable mention and first-team All-Central Illinois Conference accolades. The senior added 250 digs, 36 blocks and 27 aces last season and will be playing for Valparaiso University.

Juju Mize, Jr., S, LSA

Mize continued to rack up amazing numbers at setter with 814 assists to go along with 405 digs. Dangerous from the service line, Mize had 67 aces that helped the Lions to their second straight Lincoln Prairie Conference title. Mize was named an All-State special mention player as well as first-team All-LPC.

Valerie Nutakor, Sr., OH, St. Teresa

A unanimous first-team All-CIC pick, Nutakor was a key offensive weapon again for the Bulldogs. One opposing coach described Nutakor as “a quick yet powerful arm swing who undoubtedly grabs individuals’ attention within seconds. She has the skills to compete at a very high level.” Nutakor will do just that when her volleyball career continues at Princeton University.

Raegan Watts, Sr., L, Maroa-Forsyth

Watts was the heart and soul of the Trojans team that won 29 games and a regional championship. As the team’s libero, she wasn’t afraid to risk her body to save a point with 357 digs and was a burst of energy and motivation for the squad on the court.

Grace Buxton, Sr., OH, St. Teresa

Buxton moved from libero to the outside and took a more active role in the offense. The Bulldogs won their four straight CIC championship and both Buxton and Nutakor never lost a conference game in their four seasons. An opposing coach described Buxton as a “true all-around athlete that provides a great deal of versatility in a variety of areas.”

Yaiza Nieto, Sr., MH, Meridian

Nieto led the 23-win Hawks team with 275 kills and was named to the All-CIC first team. Nieto was the most dominating presence in the middle from around the H&R coverage area with an area-high 138 blocks. She was also dangerous from the service line with 57 aces.

Alexis Smith, Jr., RS, Mount Zion

Smith was the Braves offensive go-to weapon as she recorded 276 kills with a .241 hitting percentage, to lead the team. From the right side, she added 162 digs and 34 blocks to earn first-team Apollo Conference honors.

Nevaeh Gould, Sr., L, Warrensburg-Latham

A libero, Gould was a team leader for the Cardinals how racked up 320 digs. An opposing coach described Gould as “the best area libero who has excellent court awareness and leadership abilities.”

Maggye Smith, So., RS, LSA

Smith led the Lions with 354 kills and added 349 digs. A first-team All-Lincoln Prairie pick in just her sophomore season, she was the conference’s top server with 71 aces (19 in conference play). An opposing coach said that Smith was “an athlete who not only has great control when setting the ball to her hitters but can also become a powerful weapon herself.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Babb, Jr., OH, Meridian; Mara Baker, Jr., S, Warrensburg-Latham; Zoe Byrkit, Jr., DS, LSA; Peyton Courson, Sr., S, Mount Zion; Ema Dutcher, Sr., S, Warrensburg-Latham; Macie Fleming, Sr., OH, Mount Zion; Addie Fritz, Sr., MH, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Kiarra Giles, Jr., MH, Meridian; Katy Hendricks, Sr., S, Meridian; Aaliyah Jackson, Sr., S, MacArthur; Abby Jackson, So., S, Argenta-Oreana;

Fynessse Jones, Sr., OH, MacArthur; Taylor Jones, Jr., OH, LSA; Lexus Lawhorn, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Halle Kelly, Sr., St. Teresa; Keeley Keane, Jr., L, LSA; Madison Koester, Jr., DS, Mount Zion; Lexus Lawhorn, Jr., S, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Abby Marksberry, Sr., S, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Layo Oladipupo, Jr., St. Teresa; Amber Peck, So., D, St. Teresa; Payton Roberts, Sr., DS, Maroa-Forsyth;

Hannah Sago, Sr., MH, Mount Zion; Linley Southern, Jr., MB, Warrensburg-Latham; Avaleena Stewart, So., MH/RS, Maroa-Forsyth; Vanessa Templeton, Sr., L, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Skye Tieman, So., L, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Lillian Valladares, Sr., OH, Argenta-Oreana; Addison Vorhees, Maroa-Forsyth; Sydney Walker, So., Eisenhower; Ali Walker, So., OH, Cerro Gordo, Bement; Reagan Watts. Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Katelyn Wendt, Sr., OH, LSA; Ella Woolington, Fr., OH, Meridian.

