How some local volleyball teams are approaching the new IHSA guidelines

“It’s definitely unfortunate, but we understand giving the circumstances," White said. "Usually in the summer we really do focus on weight training and conditioning and then more on technique of volleyball, so we don’t do a whole lot of team drills during the summer. We focus more individually; that is going to hurt a little bit but we’ll just take what we can get right now."

Before Dalton arrived at St. Teresa in 2018 while guiding the Bulldogs to a third-place and state championship finish at state, he coached regional championship winning teams at Broadlands Heritage and Champaign St. Thomas More. He has also operated and coached a club volleyball program, Peak Performance Volleyball Club, but has cut down the number of teams in recent years to free up his schedule.

While there are currently no St. Teresa volleyball practices, Dalton is certain several of his players are getting direction from their own club programs that are not limited by the IHSA's Return to Play rules.