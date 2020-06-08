How some local volleyball teams are approaching the new IHSA guidelines

DECATUR — The release of the IHSA Return to Play guidelines on Friday was important for many as it was a first step in returning high school athletes to competition. Coaches and athletes alike were excited to be able to begin preparation for the fall season, even if it was only in strength and conditioning training in small groups of 10 people or less.
But for some, Stage 1 isn't a significant change; and until further activities are allowed, those teams will remain effectively inactive. This is the case for St. Teresa's volleyball coach Brad Dalton and his Class 2A state champion team.
"It would be fair to say that we are not going to get a lot out of it," Dalton said. "Cross country could (get a lot out of it) and coaches could meet with the kids and set up a running program. All the coaches could do that, go in and give the kids a program and get them working out."
A typical summer practice program for Dalton, a two-time H&R County Volleyball Coach of the Year winner, and the Bulldogs includes summer league play in Mount Zion and Bloomington and a week of practice at the end of July in preparation for the Parkland College Tournament held in Champaign. Of the 25 days of summer contact allowed in a normal summer season, Dalton uses a little more than half.
"I am typically at about 15 contact days in the summer," he said. "I don't go overboard and the kids need to have vacations. Several of my players play club volleyball in the summer and need a break and I share kids with basketball and they are doing stuff in the summertime too so I try not to overload them."
Dalton's summer program doesn't focus on strength and conditioning workouts, making the activities allowed Stage 1 not that relevant. The guidelines specifically outlaw team-focused practices with "sport-specific equipment", and until that is changed there isn't much the team will do together.
"We don't do a lot of strength training in the summer," Dalton said. "I know some coaches go everyday with strength training and conditioning and I just don’t. If you have good leadership, you can give a work out plan and the players can follow that without much instruction from me.
"All of our stuff in the summer is optional so some kids are gone, some work, some are on vacation. We rarely have a full squad when we go to our summer league but as soon as the first day of practice kicks in, we are all business."
Maroa-Forsyth volleyball coach Mallory White said they usually use about 20 summer contact days with anything ranging from strength and conditioning to individual workouts to varsity team leagues. White said her team will workout on Tuesdays and Fridays for now.
“It’s definitely unfortunate, but we understand giving the circumstances," White said. "Usually in the summer we really do focus on weight training and conditioning and then more on technique of volleyball, so we don’t do a whole lot of team drills during the summer. We focus more individually; that is going to hurt a little bit but we’ll just take what we can get right now."
Before Dalton arrived at St. Teresa in 2018 while guiding the Bulldogs to a third-place and state championship finish at state, he coached regional championship winning teams at Broadlands Heritage and Champaign St. Thomas More. He has also operated and coached a club volleyball program, Peak Performance Volleyball Club, but has cut down the number of teams in recent years to free up his schedule.
While there are currently no St. Teresa volleyball practices, Dalton is certain several of his players are getting direction from their own club programs that are not limited by the IHSA's Return to Play rules.
"There are clubs that are using small groups and working with balls because they are under a different governing body," he said. "I'm getting texts from (the players) all the time that they are raring to go. I would venture to guess they are all hitting balls right now. The club atmosphere is different from the IHSA right now, so I imagine they are getting club training in small groups."
White said she has some players who participate in club volleyball, which she said began last week. The Trojans also have players who are multi-sport athletes and participating in travel softball. Perhaps the biggest thing her team is missing under Stage 1 is moving her players around in those team leagues to find the best positional fit.
“We usually go to Mount Zion every Monday night," White said. "It’s a good way for us to move players around and see who is going to be a good fit at certain positions, so we won’t have that this year. Other than that, we’re just depending on the girls to get their hand on a ball on their own right now."
Dalton is optimistic the fall seasons can still be played, but the clock is ticking.
Said Dalton: "We are all waiting to see what will happen. I think it all has to do with how people will do with social distancing among the public. If we have any setbacks as far as the number of cases, it will put the season in jeopardy, I think. Here we are two months before the season and we can't practice with a volleyball yet."
PHOTOS: State champs St. Teresa volleyball honored by friends and family
