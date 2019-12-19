MACON COUNTY VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa's Brad Dalton got his team to take the next step

Dalton: "We had to massage the roster all season long. We had players who had surgery and sprained ankles. So we had players we were trying to work back into shape and have players recovering from injuries while still playing some. It was a balancing act."

Q: Is there a particular statistic that you are most proud of this season?

Dalton: "Hitting at .300 for the team is pretty amazing. I have good players and I have good setters, but how they have taken to the system is outstanding and we have just gotten so fast at it. When you get faster than the other team can play defense then you are one-on-one and all of our hitters can beat a one-on-one block.

"I was there to guide them and last year we got pretty good at our system but we didn't master it. If you look at our hitting percentages for this year, we mastered it. It's getting wide open swings all across the nets. We play at a fast pace and it makes it hard to defend. It is overwhelming."

Q: When did you know this team was something special?