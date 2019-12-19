MACON COUNTY VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa setter Lexie Huck had the team's offense running this season

DECATUR — Speed kills on the volleyball court and St. Teresa setter Lexie Huck is one of the speediest players in Illinois.
Huck, the 2019 H&R Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year, brought her on-court intelligence to the Bulldogs offense and had the team often moving faster than their opponent's defense, propelling the team to the first state volleyball championship for a Macon County school.
Along with 607 assists this season, Huck was a dangerous killer, recording 155 kills on a .423 hitting percentage, which was third best in Class 2A.
"Lexie is such a great attacker. If you watch her hit, she does something different every time. She can see holes and attacks them," St. Teresa coach and Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year Brad Dalton said. "Her mind is what stands her out. She has a very high volleyball IQ. Lexie makes the attackers better."
Here's the match point for @StT_athletics. #hrpreps pic.twitter.com/b9DafKGVgs— Matt Flaten (@MattFlaten) November 16, 2019
The first state championship in program history is a sweet sendoff for the senior captain.
"We just had our end of the year banquet and I think the finality that our senior year is over and it's just setting in. We could not have imagined to go out in a better way. It was spectacular," Huck said.
Huck's season wasn't without its bumps. During last season's run to a third-place finish at state, Huck severely sprained her ankle in the third-place match and the injury lingered into this year.
"I jumped and stuck my right foot down too far under the net and I couldn't come down right. I fell under the net and I was out for months," Huck said. "Then I rolled it at the start of this season. Rolling it twice is something that will always stick with me. I'm pretty sure I tore one of my ligaments a little bit, so I always feel it. But it doesn't bother me when I play, and I wear a brace now."
While Huck only missed one game for the sprain this season, Dalton held Huck back to only set the ball and not attack. The change illustrated Huck's importance to the team as the Bulldogs had three of their five season losses during that period.
"I knew we were moving up to Class 2A and the tournament run was going to be a lot tougher, and that loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin earlier in the season was pretty devastating for us because we knew we were going to meet them again in our post season run," Huck said. "In the playoffs, we never wanted to take any team for granted."
The Bulldogs finished the season on a 14-game winning streak and won 28 of their final 29 games following Huck's return without restrictions. Her relationship with her other key seniors — outside hitter Abby Robinson and setter Cami Lobb — were crucial in the late season success.
"I think leadership is a big deal and our junior and senior year our leadership has been superb and from captains and coach and it has been super influential in our success," Huck said. "We have been playing together since freshman year and it is bittersweet. We all play important roles on the team, whether it is being supportive or going and getting that next ball and having everyone play to their potential."
Volleyball is a family affair for the Hucks as Lexie's father Greg Huck is the team's statistician, videographer, and fund raiser. Her older sister, Courtney Huck, played on St. Teresa's trips to the state tournament in 2010 and 2011 and is currently playing volleyball for Newcastle College in England.
"(My sister and I) are super close and I think she's a little sad that it didn't happen for her but she is beyond ecstatic for me and I would be nowhere near where I am now without her support," Lexie Huck said.
Huck will play for Calvin University next season and she will keep busy setting over the summer, even having club tryouts the day after winning the state tournament. She hopes to get some playing time right away at Calvin and sees her ability to motivate her teammates as a strength.
"I'm very vocal on the court and I think when I'm out there the full time I can be communicating and high-fiving the girls and I think it brings up the team morale a little bit," she said. "(Calvin) has an opening but I will have to work really hard to get some playing time."
PHOTOS: St. Teresa volleyball wins Class 2A state championship!
