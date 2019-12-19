MACON COUNTY VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa setter Lexie Huck had the team's offense running this season

"We just had our end of the year banquet and I think the finality that our senior year is over and it's just setting in. We could not have imagined to go out in a better way. It was spectacular," Huck said.

Huck's season wasn't without its bumps. During last season's run to a third-place finish at state, Huck severely sprained her ankle in the third-place match and the injury lingered into this year.

"I jumped and stuck my right foot down too far under the net and I couldn't come down right. I fell under the net and I was out for months," Huck said. "Then I rolled it at the start of this season. Rolling it twice is something that will always stick with me. I'm pretty sure I tore one of my ligaments a little bit, so I always feel it. But it doesn't bother me when I play, and I wear a brace now."

While Huck only missed one game for the sprain this season, Dalton held Huck back to only set the ball and not attack. The change illustrated Huck's importance to the team as the Bulldogs had three of their five season losses during that period.