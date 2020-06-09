Maroa-Forsyth setter Kate Aupperle commits to Saint Louis University for volleyball

Of course, she's a good setter, too.

“My friends would probably say that I have really big hands, so that kind of helps with it, too," Aupperle said. "But being able to control the flow of the court, making the passes and being able to set up the hitters for success."

White was a standout outside hitter at Illinois State after a successful career at Maroa-Forsyth. She knows what it takes to play at the Division I level, and Aupperle has "it."

“I kind of know the caliber that people need to have to play it, and I would have loved to have her as my setter," White said.

Just what kind of caliber of a player does it take to play at that level?

“Passion and just the drive to get better yourself. She’s not waiting for a coach to tell her to do something. She’s in there early, she’s working on herself, she’s warming up. She wants it. I’m not having to push her to do something."