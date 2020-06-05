Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 2, St. Teresa volleyball wins the state championship

Mount Zion coach Jay McAtee, who coached St. Teresa to two state tournament appearances in 2010 and 2011, had not seen a challenge of that caliber before.

"I’ve never seen anything like it — to have that hard of a run just to get to Redbird Arena," he said. "Usually you have some teams where you can show up and not play great and just keep advancing, but they have been on a tear against the state’s best teams."

As the Bulldogs prepared for the championship game, I don't know if I've seen a more confident team. While there might have been moments of doubt in season, there wasn't a second of panic in their two-set 25-22, 26-24 victory over Mater Dei.

The final play encapsulated that feeling. It looked like Breese had scored a point on a hard-hit spike to tied the game 25-25, but Robinson came in with an amazing dig. The ball shot up and two Bulldogs players — Huck and middle hitter Addison Newbon — reacted and were in position like it was a designed play. Newbon hit an unreturnable ball and St. Teresa won the state championship.