St. Teresa volleyball's Valerie Nutakor verbally commits to Princeton University

As Nutakor evaluated her volleyball options, Princeton won her over when she was able to visit the New Jersey campus.

"They offered me back in September and after I got on campus everything just felt right and I just simply knew. It's not really a feeling I can describe and I didn't think I would feel that feeling, but I just knew it was my choice," she said. "Other schools would move up and down my list, but Princeton remained supreme because of their great program and they have such top-tier academics that you would not be able to find anywhere else."

Nutakor will focus on science and intends to become an OB-GYN. Medical fields can be difficult to balance with collegiate athletics, but she is confident that she will be able to do both at Princeton.

"You have so much access to tutors and and there a lot of people and teammates going through the same thing. I think being surrounded by a lot of people who I've been through it will be helpful," she said. "With all this uncertainty surrounding the times we are in right now, I'm happy to have that decision done. I am now able to focus on my future specifically at Princeton and building relationships with the people I will become teammates with."