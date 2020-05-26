Waiting to serve: Decatur-area volleyball clubs eager to get back on the court

"We're used to going to big club tournaments and not only discovering talent but also meeting several prospects and families during those tournaments to make in-person relationships come to fruition," he said. "The kids and families who are actively reaching out to coaches and are good at showing their personalities through phone calls and emails will really beat out a lot of kids who sit back each year and wait to be discovered. That discover-ability really diminished when club stopped this March."

Taking the next step

Both Hastings and Peifer will be cautious in taking the next steps in bringing back their respective clubs and families of club members have been understanding of the tough decisions club directors had to make.

"(I know) many are disappointed, of course, but everyone has been very supportive about the decision making. I'm confident that families sit on opposite ends of the perspective of whether we should return to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible or stay more on the safe side of things -- but again, families were great about not pushing their personal viewpoints and respecting that I needed to make a decision on behalf of 300 people as best as I could," Hastings said.

Peifer feelings about the season echo those of the athletes.