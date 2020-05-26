Waiting to serve: Decatur-area volleyball clubs eager to get back on the court

SHELBYVILLE — Lisa Peifer is hoping for some answers.
Like many small business owners affected by the COVID-19 contact restrictions, Peifer, the director of Shelbyville-based Rapid Fire Volleyball Club, hopes to learn soon when the club can return to volleyball instruction and competition.
Peifer isn't alone. Club volleyball operators around the state usually have full gyms this time of year, but the quarantine has shut the doors.
Rapid Fire had just completed tryouts for the junior teams (kids aged 8-14) when schools were closed in March. Season delays eventually led to cancellations.
“We had tentative teams and everything was ready to start on that Monday and then the schools were shut down,” Peifer said. “We were trying to hang on (to the season), but once it got so far that the tournaments we were going to go to were canceled, we had to cancel and we have done nothing since then.”
Peifer, who coached Shelbyville High School's volleyball team to three state tournament appearances, has received many inquiries from parents and athletes about getting court time with the club or the possibility of summer camps, but Peifer is unable to provide firm answers.
“We are just in limbo because we just don’t know what we can do. Personal training one-on-one is OK and here in Shelbyville County we have voted to open up, but nothing has really opened up,” she said. “We really just can’t quite get any answers positively and we are going to ask the health department what it all means for us. We would like to be able to do something this summer.”
Moving through the phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan still limits the size of groups, which is bad news for sports teams with large rosters.
“I know if we move to Phase 3, that gives you an opportunity to groups of 10, but you are supposed to have the social distancing," Peifer said. "The National Federation of High School Sports just came out with their ruling for things and someone is not supposed to touch a ball that has been touched by someone else. It is hard to see that kind of stuff."
Hurting the bottom line
Rapid Fire operates out of the Shelbyville Events Center. Not having the overhead of a large facility that is only supported by the club has helped weather the financial storm caused by the pandemic.
“I know a lot of clubs are in that situation with big buildings and they have to pay for the building they have built," Peifer said. "During the off-club months, it is used as a reception hall for wedding receptions and graduation parties and things like that.
“We are very fortunate in the fact that we own our building so we have flexibility so it is not going to affect us the same way it is going to affect the really big clubs around the state.”
Andy Erins, director of the Bloomington-based Illini Elite Volleyball Club, said businesses like his are suffering financially to the point some may not exist when the shutdown ends.
"Right now, we'd normally have just over 500 kids in the gym at various times plus things every weekend," he said. "Us losing the spring is a big, big hit."
Erins has heard of clubs far worse off than Illini Elite, which opened a new $3 million training facility in the fall of 2018.
"If this thing lasts into next club season, then I think club sports as you know it will probably be headed for a big change of scenery," he said.
"You can't have these big facilities without income, without kids coming in, without events. It's just not possible unless the government is going to continue to pay mortgage payments. There were clubs as soon as the shutdown happened, they were like, 'Hey, we're done.'"
Cliff Hastings, director of the Champaign-based Prime Time Volleyball Club and head volleyball coach at Parkland College, has felt the financial sting of the pandemic, but views his club as different from a typical for-profit business.
“I am fortunate to have a full-time job, and I run this club as a community service project to give back to the community opportunities that I was fortunate to have as a kid," Hastings said. "Through sports, I found who I was and who I wanted to be, and we love bringing that to our community as well.
"But the point is that while I lost a lot of money this year with the club, it didn't impact our family and I have confidence that I'll make it up over the next few years.”
Hastings said volleyball as a sport won’t be hurt by the lost season and that club membership, typically around 300 athletes in the spring for Prime Time, will come back as well.
“An abundance of the families have been with us for a long time and will remain. We had a wealth of talent this year at all ages so kids and families will be back," Hastings said. "Things may change in the future. Maybe tournaments will need to be smaller or perhaps practices will change in terms of how many kids can be in the gym at once, but while the definition of club volleyball may change, the kids and families, and us as coaches, will all transition with it."
As a college coach, Hastings has seen the disruption the pandemic has had on recruiting first-hand. Gone are chances for coaches to discover a new recruit at games. Athletes and parents who reach out to coaches have an advantage.
"We're used to going to big club tournaments and not only discovering talent but also meeting several prospects and families during those tournaments to make in-person relationships come to fruition," he said. "The kids and families who are actively reaching out to coaches and are good at showing their personalities through phone calls and emails will really beat out a lot of kids who sit back each year and wait to be discovered. That discover-ability really diminished when club stopped this March."
Taking the next step
Both Hastings and Peifer will be cautious in taking the next steps in bringing back their respective clubs and families of club members have been understanding of the tough decisions club directors had to make.
"(I know) many are disappointed, of course, but everyone has been very supportive about the decision making. I'm confident that families sit on opposite ends of the perspective of whether we should return to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible or stay more on the safe side of things -- but again, families were great about not pushing their personal viewpoints and respecting that I needed to make a decision on behalf of 300 people as best as I could," Hastings said.
Peifer feelings about the season echo those of the athletes.
"It is very hard because this is something that hasn't happened before and nobody really knows what is right and what is wrong. I know the patience level is running thin with this and we want to make sure we open up our doors for any kind of training that we are doing exactly what we need to be doing to keep everybody healthy," Peifer said. "We’ve gotten so many messages about kids about how much they miss it. I think everyone is pretty disappointed and as the director, I was disappointed because we had a lot of talented young kids and it’s exciting to get to work with them."
Randy Sharer contributed to this story.
