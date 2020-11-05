Warrensburg-Latham's Claire Campbell verbally commits to Valparaiso University for volleyball

Valparaiso competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, meaning easy access for family friends to take in matches at Illinois State, Bradley or Southern Illinois. Valpo has been coached by Carin Avery since 2002.

"They've had many seasons with 20 or more wins and lately they've been in the upper half of the conference, so I was excited to be a part of a program that I knew had a great coaching staff and was going to continually build," Claire said. "Watching (the team) and seeing their scrimmages, it seems like a good fit for me. You can tell to have great team chemistry and want to accomplish their goals looking ahead for their spring season that they're having."

Campbell will be a middle for the Crusaders but will move to the outside for her high school season, which she hopes will happen.

"I'm a little worried about the high school season since volleyball was placed as a medium-risk sport and I'm really hoping it happens," she said. "I think our team is improving a lot this year and I think it's going to be a good year, if we can get into some games."

Campbell's only sport is volleyball currently, but for her senior season she is planning to dust off her mitt and get back on the softball field one final time with her father as Cardinals coach.