Warrensburg-Latham's Claire Campbell verbally commits to Valparaiso University for volleyball

WARRENSBURG — Even before Claire Campbell joined a volleyball club or played a set in high school, Millikin volleyball coach Debbie Kiick could see her potential as a player.
Before becoming Millikin's volleyball coach in 2001, Kiick coached volleyball and softball at Warrensburg-Latham and her assistant softball coach was Campbell's father, Zach Campbell. Kiick was family friends with the Campbells and when Claire took part in a sixth grade volleyball camp Kiick was running, she made a suggestion to Zach Campbell.
"(Claire) was really tall and lanky and really outsized everyone else, and she had pretty good coordination and a good skill set," Kiick said. "I pulled him aside and said, 'I know you're the softball coach and you want her playing softball, but volleyball is her game. If you decide that you are going to invest and put her in the right situation, she could be a Division I volleyball player.
"I think he pooh-poohed me a little bit because he really wanted her to be on the softball team, but if she is interested and loves the game, I suggested that she go to Illini Elite and start putting her in deeper water (of competition) than what she was getting now and see what happens."
Years later, Kiick's prediction came to fruition. Campbell verbally committed this week to play volleyball at Valparaiso University for the 2022-23 school year.
"I still remember (Coach Kiick) telling me that Claire had a chance to be a D1 and I said, 'I don't see that,' but then (on Tuesday) I contacted her and said, 'You win,'" Zach Campbell said. "(Coach Kiick) is someone who's always been really supportive of us, and that was a big boost for (Claire). She is someone that we could go to and ask a question if we needed to."
2020 had been a challenging recruiting season for Claire Campbell, a junior. The spring club season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic and club play won't begin until following the high school season, which is scheduled to run Feb. 15 to May 1. The loss of club volleyball tournaments and restrictions on NCAA campus recruiting made for an uncertain process. When Valparaiso coaches made the offer, it was almost too good to be true.
"Honestly, it still doesn't feel real," Claire said. "It is something that I've wanted since middle school, and to be able to say that I'm committed somewhere that I love and that has been my No. 1 school for so long, is really surreal.
"I'm really thankful for the opportunity because playing at Illini Elite really opened up my horizons. I didn't know then I could ever play college volleyball at such a high level until it went there. They really helped me through a lot of it and it's such a great feeling. It has really pushed me to work harder and get better for the program, and I'm just so excited to be a part of it."
Valparaiso competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, meaning easy access for family friends to take in matches at Illinois State, Bradley or Southern Illinois. Valpo has been coached by Carin Avery since 2002.
"They've had many seasons with 20 or more wins and lately they've been in the upper half of the conference, so I was excited to be a part of a program that I knew had a great coaching staff and was going to continually build," Claire said. "Watching (the team) and seeing their scrimmages, it seems like a good fit for me. You can tell to have great team chemistry and want to accomplish their goals looking ahead for their spring season that they're having."
Campbell will be a middle for the Crusaders but will move to the outside for her high school season, which she hopes will happen.
"I'm a little worried about the high school season since volleyball was placed as a medium-risk sport and I'm really hoping it happens," she said. "I think our team is improving a lot this year and I think it's going to be a good year, if we can get into some games."
Campbell's only sport is volleyball currently, but for her senior season she is planning to dust off her mitt and get back on the softball field one final time with her father as Cardinals coach.
"The club season is short my (senior) year and it will end right when softball is starting, so he is excited for that," Claire Campbell said. "It is still a little bit up in the air but I would love to play. I think you would enjoy that because I haven't played for anyone else and I would like to spend that last year with him."
