Watch now: Behind sisters Abby and Juju Mize, LSA volleyball is undefeated this season

DECATUR — Abby Mize can barely believe the improvement she has seen on the LSA/Decatur Christian volleyball team in her four years.
As a freshman, the Lions won a single game. As a sophomore, when head coach Rhonda Glidewell took over the program, they won five. As a junior, the team improved to 14-18 (3-9 Lincoln Prairie) before taking a big step to be on top of the conference standings and an 8-0 record for her senior season.
"Honestly, I never expected this," Mize said. "I knew we were going to be a good team but I wasn't expecting to be this good and this stacked with so many hitters and passers."
Mize, the team's co-captain, is the program's only senior. Decatur Christian's Katelyn Wendt, the team's other captain, is the only junior. Mize said Glidewell's arrival as head coach brought with it hard work and higher expectations.
"For practices, they are a lot harder now then they were in my freshman year. Every practice we have now is always productive and we are always learning something new and learning a new drill. We are always benefiting from it," Mize said. "(Being a captain) is a different challenge, but I'm sort of used to it because I was always the only player in my grade. I get some pressure from Coach Glidewell to lead, but it has been fun."
The Lions have five sophomores and three freshmen getting time in the varsity rotations this season, including Mize's young sister — sophomore Juju Mize, who has taken over the setting duties for LSA.
"I can always count on her to get the ball where it needs to be. She hustles more than anyone else on the team," Abby said. "She will be in one spot and then she is all the way across the court in another second."
Glidewell said she knew her team's prospects were going to improve greatly when the sophomore class took over the varsity duties. Sophomores Avaleena Stewart and Taylor Jones leads the balanced offense in kills and Juju has continued her development after taking over setting duties late last season.
"About 2/3 of the way through the season, I wanted to give Juju a shot. We put her in there and our stats started coming up and we started getting some more wins or going to three sets and getting closer," Glidewell said. "Juju is a heck of a setter and Abby and Juju's relationship is awesome. Abby is quieter and Juju brings a lot of energy.
"I knew once I got this sophomore class in with everybody else we would have a program. The girls have worked hard and they are very disciplined. I think people are seeing it as a growing, winning program, and so we have a lot of eighth-graders coming in."
As the LSA gym has filled up with freshmen and sophomores, and the team is rattling off wins, Abby Mize said she has a single goal in mind for the Lions.
"I was really happy because I saw them playing club ball (with the Mid-Illinois Volleyball Club at the DISC) and working hard in the offseason, so I knew it was going to be something special," she said. "It has been a great experience to have them. This season's goal is to be undefeated and to keep not letting up because we do have some tough teams left."
The Lions opened their season with a strong win against Tri-County that featured Bradley University commit Kaylenn Hunt at outside hitter for the Titans.
"Anytime you know that you have a DI player on the other side of the net they are a threat. The girls came out with a lot of energy and a lot of trust with one another," Glidewell said. "We started a new rotation with that game and haven't changed it since. We talk about reading the other team and pressing our energy through the net so they feel our presence. They did what they were asked to do and then some."
Getting a final season to play with her sister has been great for Juju.
"(Abby and I) have gotten really close since volleyball started this year. It has been good. She doesn't get mad at me too much," Juju said. "I really can count on everyone on the team to put the ball down, no matter who they are in the front row. I also have my sister in the back row and I can set her up. I am never out of options for us to put the ball down."
PHOTOS: LSA wins 2-0 at Sangamon Valley volleyball
