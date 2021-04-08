Watch now: Behind sisters Abby and Juju Mize, LSA volleyball is undefeated this season

"I was really happy because I saw them playing club ball (with the Mid-Illinois Volleyball Club at the DISC) and working hard in the offseason, so I knew it was going to be something special," she said. "It has been a great experience to have them. This season's goal is to be undefeated and to keep not letting up because we do have some tough teams left."

The Lions opened their season with a strong win against Tri-County that featured Bradley University commit Kaylenn Hunt at outside hitter for the Titans.

"Anytime you know that you have a DI player on the other side of the net they are a threat. The girls came out with a lot of energy and a lot of trust with one another," Glidewell said. "We started a new rotation with that game and haven't changed it since. We talk about reading the other team and pressing our energy through the net so they feel our presence. They did what they were asked to do and then some."

Getting a final season to play with her sister has been great for Juju.