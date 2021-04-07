Watch now: Central A&M coach Vanessa Rork must wear many coaching hats as she leads the volleyball program

"(Our 2-1 win over Sullivan), I think that is a good example of how resilient these kids are. Even though they were down one, they came back and fought," Rork said. "These kids worked hard that game and were aggressive at the service."

Black led the offense with 10 kills after moving to a new position for that game.

"I moved Emma out to the outside against Sullivan and she contributed off the fly," Rork said. "She has always been versatile. I've had her play left, I've had her play right and middle ... she will do anything that I ask her to do. She is smart and strategic."

Beck appreciates Rork's style of coaching that gets the most out of each player.

"She always pushes you to do your best which I think is something coaches should always do. She knows what she is doing and I trust her judgement on everything," Beck said. "(The Sullivan) match I was put at left side and it was hard to adjust to but I think I did OK adjusting to it. It was fun to do it and it was kind of a surprise."

In this shortened spring season, Rork is trying to give her Raiders seniors players the best experience possible.