Watch now: Cerro Gordo-Bement's Riley Brandenburg to play volleyball, run track for Illinois College

In a typical summer, Brandenburg is busy with club volleyball as a middle hitter with Peak Performance Volleyball Club, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited her time with the team. She has continued to work on her skills and she doesn't need much to do that — just a wall and a volleyball.

"This summer, my club season was cut short and we missed a couple tournaments and I really haven't played that much volleyball since last season other than playing at home," she said. "I just practice and try to stay familiar with what I've been taught so don't forget it all. I don't have a net at home so I usually I'm just hitting it up against the wall."

Brandenburg is the school record holder in volleyball for blocks in a season and on the track, she is the Broncos' triple jump record holder and is eager to see what her senior season will bring. On the volleyball court, the Broncos will have a new coach in Bement physical education and health teacher Monica Hall, who took over following Mann's resignation last December.