Watch now: Cerro Gordo-Bement's Riley Brandenburg to play volleyball, run track for Illinois College

CERRO GORDO — It was a day Riley Brandenburg has been thinking about since first picking up a volleyball when she was 8 years old.
The Cerro Gordo senior and multi-sport standout athlete announced her intentions to play volleyball and track at Illinois College in the fall on Thursday at Cerro Gordo High School in front of family and friends.
Thursday's signing was a long way off from her first days of volleyball as third-grader in a camp run by Broncos former volleyball coach Dawn Mann.
"I definitely had no idea what I was doing, but I learned a lot, though," Brandenburg said. "I think it is definitely cool. I'm so happy to see all the people that came today and and give me some support."
Brandenburg already attends classes at Richland Community College and plans to have an associate degree in science before even stepping on Illinois College's campus in the fall.
"I'm planning on studying political science at IC and then hopefully transfer over to law school," she said. "I got to go and make a couple visits there and my sister goes there so I'm very familiar with it. (Everyone) was very friendly to me and and feels like home and it doesn't feel like you're in a foreign place you are walking into."
In a typical summer, Brandenburg is busy with club volleyball as a middle hitter with Peak Performance Volleyball Club, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited her time with the team. She has continued to work on her skills and she doesn't need much to do that — just a wall and a volleyball.
"This summer, my club season was cut short and we missed a couple tournaments and I really haven't played that much volleyball since last season other than playing at home," she said. "I just practice and try to stay familiar with what I've been taught so don't forget it all. I don't have a net at home so I usually I'm just hitting it up against the wall."
Brandenburg is the school record holder in volleyball for blocks in a season and on the track, she is the Broncos' triple jump record holder and is eager to see what her senior season will bring. On the volleyball court, the Broncos will have a new coach in Bement physical education and health teacher Monica Hall, who took over following Mann's resignation last December.
"I think it will be interesting and it will definitely be new but I'm ready for it I think it'll be a good opportunity," Brandenburg said. "It definitely will be a big team this year compared to what we had sometimes, which is good. There's a bunch of returning players so it should be a promising season."
Brandenburg, who also plays basketball for the Broncos, is cautiously optimistic about Wednesday's new from the IHSA about the future of the basketball season and hopes it carries over into volleyball season that runs from Feb. 15 to May 1.
"I've always been worried about the (volleyball) season and I really am still worried about basketball, too. I may not be going to college for it but I really do enjoy playing basketball and I enjoy all my teams, so hopefully I can pull through for one more season," she said. "I just want to give it all I've got in this last season and take advantage of every chance I can get because we really don't know how many games you will actually get."
