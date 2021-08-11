Watch now: Charleston's Katarina Blase is the Area Volleyball Player of the Year

CHARLESTON — It was an unusual volleyball season and one that will be hard to forget for Charleston senior middle hitter Katarina Blase.

Blase went from being uncertain if she would be able to get a senior season due to a possible COVID-19 shutdown to being No. 1 among Illinois high school volleyball players with 282 kills and No. 3 in blocks with 66, according to maxpreps.com.

"Kat was obviously a huge offensive force at the net for us. Then she was also a really great at being defensive-minded as far as blocking and taking control of the net," Charleston volleyball coach Steve Pamperin said. "She really had a wonderful season and had an overall great career at Charleston High School volleyball."

Blase, who is headed to Parkland College to continue her volleyball career next season, is the Herald & Review's Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

"I think the season was good and I had a lot of fun playing with the team. With the weird season that we had, we did really well adjusting to it. I think it was a really fun season overall," Blase said. "I was happy we got to play because it could have been where we didn't get to play at all. It was kind of sad that we didn't get all of our fans but I'm just happy that we got to play."

Entering the season, Pamperin knew Blase was a going to have a standout season and he is most impressed with the her defensive improvement.

"Kat always does a great job on the stats side of volleyball but she really improved her blocking and had the will to really control the net. We talk about middles as offensive-minded people, but, defensively, she was equally up to the task," Pamperin said. "(Her senior season) was an example of her continued growth. As she has gone through her high school seasons, she has continually improved each year. She had many great years at Charleston that was capped off this season."

Blase, along with her teammates, sophomore setter Mackenzie Pamperin (413 assists) and senior libero Hannah Buescher (174 digs), set the leadership tone for the Trojans.

"As a senior, we were all expected to set an example for the younger kids. I think we all played very well," Blase said. "It was kind of hard in the beginning because we had new people and new setters playing with hitters and we had to find our timing."

Pamperin never had to worry about Blase's work ethic in practice.

"The kids look up to her and she did a great job of being that leader," he said. "To the entire senior class, they were a talented group of kids and they were all really good leaders. We had a good season (19-5, 8-5 Apollo) as far as stats go, but as far as team chemistry goes and camaraderie, Kat was a huge part of bringing all the kids together in order to have a successful season."

Blase joins an already strong Parkland College team that was 33-2 overall and 14-0 in Midwest Athletic Conference play. The Cobras were runners-up in National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Volleyball Tournament last season.

"I know Kat will have an impact at Parkland College and that is a great fit for her," Pamperin said. "Coach (Cliff) Hastings does an amazing job and they are always very competitive. I think she will contribute right away and I expect Parkland will continue to have success."

At the end of the season, it was a surprise for Blase to learn she was Illinois' kills leader. She said she tries to not cloud her mind with stats while working on her game.

"I did not expect that. I go into it just thinking to play my game. I don't try to think too much about it, so I can just do what I do," Blase said. "I'm very excited (about playing at Parkland) and I think it will be a good change. I'm excited to see what this season has for me. I'm really excited to start with a new program and new people."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.