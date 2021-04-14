Watch now: Defending state champions St. Teresa volleyball making the most of their short spring season

Nutakor, who has committed to play volleyball at Princeton University, had the team readjust their offense after the first set.

"In that first set, we were kind of surprised because we really didn't know what to expect. The first two points, I got blocked and somebody else got blocked. We were a little bit flustered," she said. "We knew the first set was gone and we had to focus on the next set. We realized that we couldn't just do the same thing over and over again and so we started getting their team out of balance with tips and roles. There was a lot more effort."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Dalton, who recently notched career win No. 300, his team is getting to their peak after limited offseason practices.

"I would say that the quality is starting to get there now. It took a lot longer to get there because the preseason was shorter and there was no summer," Dalton said. "The teams that didn't lose their setter and didn't lose key people didn't have to work as hard as we did.