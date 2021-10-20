Watch now: Despite COVID challenges, Shelbyville volleyball faces St. Teresa for CIC title

SHELBYVILLE — A coach's positive COVID test in the heart of a schedule could take a productive season right off the tracks like a runaway train.

But as first-year Shelbyville varsity volleyball coach Meleah Brinkoetter faced that diagnosis a few weeks ago, she had decades of Rams volleyball success that she could depend on.

Brinkoetter's assistant coach Lisa Peifer, who has led the Rams three times — 1994-1995, 1997-2005 and 2009-2017 — and has more than 500 career wins, including a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament in 2015 — took over the varsity duties once again while Brinkoetter was recovering. Their relationship goes back decades.

"I’m so lucky that I get to have Coach Peifer as my assistant. She was my coach in high school many years ago and I get to look to her for advice. She has been an amazing help," Brinkoetter said. "When I tested positive for COVID and I was out, she ran it for the last couple of weeks and did a great job. I don’t know what I would have done without her this year. It is nice that she can help out as well."

The young Rams team, featuring just one senior who had previous varsity experience, responded well to the challenge, improving to 17-11 and 6-0 in the Central Illinois Conference. The Rams will face St. Teresa (21-7, 6-0 CIC) on Thursday in Shelbyville at 7 p.m. for the CIC championship.

Over the last three seasons, it has been the Rams and Bulldogs battling for the conference crown, with the Bulldogs wining all three. Shelbyville was the last team to hand St. Teresa a conference loss back on Oct. 12, 2017.

"It seems like it is always us and St. Teresa. We are a little young and they have a little more experienced varsity players and so that will be a challenge," Brinkoetter said. "We are preparing and we are trying to adjust our defense to prepare for them. We have been working hard and they know that everyone is going to have to play amazingly to beat St. T."

The Rams will depend on junior outside hitter Mia Wade to lead the offense. She is the team's leading killer (170 kills, 24 aces, 217 digs) and isn't afraid to put in the extra work to improve her game.

"I think my season is going pretty good but there are some games I am disappointed in the way I have played. I feel like I can play better but that’s just how it goes," Wade said. "If I have a bad game I’ll ask a coach to stay with me after practice and work on what I need to improve. They will stay for me for about 45 minutes after and help me."

Along with Wade, junior Mallory Holland is a blocking force in the middle (39 blocks, 82 kills) and senior libero Alexis Rhodemann (186 digs) is unafraid to risk her body to save a ball.

"When Mallory gets a good swing on the ball, she can pounded it to the ground which is really fun. We all get excited for that. She has a good attitude and she is always cheering on everyone else on the floor," Wade said. "(Lexi) is diving everywhere for the balls and she is always communicating with everyone. If the other team blocks the ball, she is always there to pick it up. She is always covering and moving and she can read the hitters very well."

Brinkoetter believes Rhodemann is among the best liberos Shelbyville has ever had and, as a captain, Rhodemann has been taking on the challenge of a larger leadership role.

"It is kind of a lot of pressure because I always want to do good for my team and I want to get every ball that’s possible. I want to push for everything that I can. It is a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I like helping the younger girls," Rhodemann said. "I think we are playing a lot better now than we were at the beginning of the season. We are connected a lot more and our chemistry is a lot better. I think we are going to play our hardest (against St. T)."

The home court advantage for Shelbyville on Thursday is key for Wade.

"I’m excited and I think it will be a fun game with our fan section here cheering us on. I think that we can beat them and we have to give it all that we’ve got," Wade said. "We can’t have the attitude that we are going to lose. We have to keep it positive and I think we can definitely beat them."

