Watch now: Grace Buxton's move to outside hitter has St. Teresa excelling again

DECATUR — It was a change that scared St. Teresa volleyball's Grace Buxton.

Buxton had been the Bulldogs' libero for three seasons, earning three first-team All-Macon county selections, and serving as an important team leader in the Bulldogs runs to a third-place finish (2018-19) and state championship (2019-20). As her senior year approached, head coach Brad Dalton knew he was going to need something different from Buxton and asked her to move to outside hitter.

"I was not excited at all, but I knew it was what was best for the team. I just had to play my hardest and do my best," Buxton said. "During grade school and on club teams, I was an outside hitter. When I came to St. Teresa, (Coach Dalton) made me a libero and for the senior year he said, 'OK you are going to be hitting.' I thought, 'OK, whatever. I'm going to figure it out.'"

Buxton has done just that as she, along with senior outside hitter Valerie Nutakor — last season's Macon County Player of the Year — have the Bulldogs (16-4, 4-0 CIC) primed for another deep playoff run and possible third trip to state in their high school career.

Recommended for you…

Before that, though, the pair are trying to complete a perfect conference career, having not lost a set to a Central Illinois Conference opponent in their four seasons. The Bulldogs were last defeated in conference by Shelbyville Oct. 12, 2017. The duo also crossed the 100-career victory mark recently.

"It has been exciting and it has been a long ride. I hope to go out with a bang in my senior year," Buxton said. "(100 wins) is a big accomplishment and I'm happy to have done it with Val. We have been on varsity together since our freshman year."

In 125 career games, Buxton and Nutakor have been on the winning side 102 times, for an 81.6% winning percentage.

"If you think about how many matches they missed last season (due to COVID), you are talking maybe 20. I think last season we had a team that was capable of winning it all," Dalton said. "Here we are at 100 wins and it is just over halfway through their senior year. That win percentage is crazy. They have definitely accomplished something while they have been here."

For Nutakor, last year's leading hitter with 247 kills, Buxton's shift to outside was surprising, but the change has been successful.

"At first, I was shocked with the idea because she is our best passer and you always want your best passer to be the libero taking all of the digs," she said. "So far, it has worked out better for our offense and better for serve receive purposes. Grace always has good shots and she knows where to place the ball."

Dalton, who was recently named the 2020-21 Illinois High School Coach of the Year, had confidence that Buxton could make the position shift and excel.

"She had her growing pains but in the last two matches combined she had over 25 kills. She played a lot of outside hitter in junior high, so I knew she could do it," he said. "We had the need this year. If we had someone to step up, I would have kept her at libero because she is special at that position."

St. Teresa junior Layo Oladipupo became the Bulldogs' lead setter in the spring season and finding a rhythm with Buxton has been simple.

"It has been pretty easy because I've always played with Grace. She can usually make something out of any set," Oladipupo said. "I'm excited to see later on what we can do in the postseason and seeing how much we can improve between now and the end of October. We have new players and we can see their full potential and I think it will be fun to see how we progress."

The Bulldogs continued their CIC streak against Central A&M on Thursday, winning 25-13, 25-16 on senior night. Although last season was shorted without a playoffs, Buxton believes the experience was a positive one for the team that they are building from.

"I think last year actually improved our skills. We had more games than practices, which people could see as a negative thing, but I see it as a positive," Buxton said. "Where you are really getting better is in games. Practice helps but you test your ability in games and I think we grew. We have definitely gotten better than from the start of the season. We are getting better and working to be the best we can be in our postseason."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.