Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth volleyball has big numbers and a talented lineup this season

MAROA — Playing as Maroa-Forsyth volleyball's libero comes at a price for Reagan Watts.

There are aching knees and body bruises, and the pressure falls to Watts to keep the volleyball in the air — sometimes at the cost of her own personal comfort and being sore the next day. But when that ball is dug and saved, she loves what happens next.

"One million percent, I love diving for balls and I love being on the floor. Even if I know I can't get the ball, I will still go for it," Watts said. "It is a weird feeling hitting the floor but I love it. I'll still go for it and I love the cheers I would get, getting that ball up."

Watts and the rest of the Trojans program, which has 41 girls this season, begin their fall season in less than a week. Although they lost 10 seniors to graduation from a 9-2 team, including standout setter Kate Aupperle, who is playing for Saint Louis University this fall, the program added 15 freshman. Senior Reese Tirpak will be stepping into Aupperle's shoes at setter.

"Kate was definitely a calming source for the team. We have Reese Tirpak and it is her time to shine now. She is stepping out and being that calming force. Last year, we had a really good team and this year we have another great team," Maroa-Forsyth head coach Mallory White said. "We lost a big group of seniors and we have a younger team with a lot of girls playing up on varsity. We have our returning libero from three years (Watts) and Lilli Amettis on the outside along with Addie Voorhees. We have some really big players and so we are excited for the season."

Amettis, a senior, was the Trojans' leading weapon last season with 110 kills as she was a first-team Sangamo All-Conference selection. She strives to set the example for that group of impressionable freshman.

"I think as a senior, a lot of them look up to me and I'm trying my hardest every single chance I get and not slacking off," Amettis said. "Whether it is conditioning or weights, I'm trying to do the best I can and try to help them out."

With the extended high school sports schedule that finished out in June, White had to do a little less this summer in preparation for the season to give her players a break.

"The summer was cut short too because we have a lot of multi-sport athletes and we tried to give them a break. Some of the girls were going from January straight to June non-stop," White said. "I think a lot of them did not want the break. I like to hear that but I think it is good for them and we are ready to get competing again."

Maroa begins its season on Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden at 7 p.m. at home, but before that, the Trojans have a volleyball preview night. For White, the event gets to relieve some tension before the season gets underway.

"We didn't get to do it last year because of COVID. It kind of gets rid of the nerves for the first game on Monday and showcase what we are working on," she said. "St. Joseph-Ogden is always a good team and normally we don't start the season with them. I think it will be good for us to see where we are at and what we should work on."

The preview night will include a serving contest that anyone can take part in, as well as a JV vs. varsity scrimmage.

"We are so excited for (the preview), especially the seniors, because our season got cut short last year. We are all just ready for a normal fall season and I think we are all super excited," Watts said. "I've been telling everyone about the preview and I think we are a really good group of girls and I think our chemistry is super strong."

After practicing in the summer without masks, players are required to play with them, at least initially this season.

"It might be a little bit of the challenge. We played with them last year and it was a little bit harder to adjust, just because we had never done that before," Amettis said. "Over the summer, we didn't have to wear mask so now getting back to the masks is going to be a little bit challenging but I think we will adjust to it quickly."

Watts is ready for the season to start and make some diving saves, even if that first game with be a test of her nerves.

"I think it will be nerve racking. I think all the girls are going to be super excited and we usually play pretty good for the first game of the season," Watts said. "S. Joe is super good and it is going to take all of us. I think we can beat them and it will be a very fun game."

