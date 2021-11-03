Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth volleyball stopped by Pleasant Plains in sectional finals

MONTICELLO — Maroa-Forsyth volleyball kept it close in the first set of their Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship match with Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals were never able to get more than four points ahead of the Trojans and eventually won the first set 25-22. In the second, Pleasant Plains dominated by building a quick 10-2 lead and they went on to win 25-10 to secure the sectional championship.

"Tonight's game was a little frustrating. I think we played good the first set but not great. We really couldn't get going at our pace," Maroa-Forsyth head coach Mallory White said. "In the second set, we couldn't get into our game plan and make our passes. I think it mentally got to us and we got frustrated. It did not go our way in the second set."

The Trojans roster included a talented group of seniors — libero Reagan Watts, defensive specialist Peyton Roberts, setter Reese Tirpak, outside hitter Lilli Amettis and hitter Reanna Munjoy — including several moving on to play in college.

"They are a fun group and I think I was able to create really good relationships with those seniors that I had for all four years. I love those girls," White said. "Lilli is going on to play at Eastern Illinois next year and I wish her all the best. I know she is going to be doing great things. Reagan, I hope, will be playing as well. She hasn't been recruited yet but I really have faith in that.

"Payton Roberts is going on to play softball at Parkland. Reanna Munjoy, this was her first season playing for varsity and I think she stepped up and did a great job."

Pleasant Plains will face Quincy Notre Dame, the winner of the Knoxville sectional, on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton High School. Notre Dame defeated Macomb 25-23, 25-17 on Wed. in its sectional final.

Entering the sectional finals, the Trojans were on a six-match winning streak with their last loss coming at the hands of Pleasant Plains back on Oct. 11., 25-19, 25-19. That loss gave the Trojans their only conference loss and the Cardinals the Sangamo Conference title. Maroa was looking for some revenge on Wednesday.

"I thought we had it. I knew when we played them in the conference it was our worst game, so I thought we had improved so much after beating St. Teresa and Mount Zion this season," Watts said. "I wish we would have been able to come back but we were a different team today. It was weird today and the outcome wasn't what we wanted."

The deep run into the playoffs was all the more enjoyable for Watts and the senior group who were more of a family than a team.

"I love them all and I've been best friends with them since eighth grade. We have all been super close and it has been so fun to play with them and go this far," Watts said. "I'm super excited to see how they are going to do in college. I wish it wasn't my senior year because we would be coming out strong next season."

The Trojans (29-10, 8-1 Sangamo) defeated traditional local volleyball powerhouses St. Teresa and Mount Zion this season and, overall, their performance will be one that will stick with White.

"They surprised me this season. This has been by far one of my favorite teams to coach," White said. "They are just a fun group. They are good kids all around. We had some ups and downs and at the end here, except that last set, we were playing our best volleyball. That's the most I can ask for."

