Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's Lilli Amettis is the Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year

MAROA — Towards the middle of the Maroa-Forsyth volleyball team's season last fall, the group just wasn't clicking.

The team lost 10 seniors to graduation the season before and the large group of freshmen and players taking on new positions wasn't falling into place.

"At the start of the season, I didn't think we were as close as we should have been," Maroa senior outside hitter Lilli Amettis said. "The captains noticed that there was not a lot of team chemistry going on and there was small bickering and arguments."

The captains brought the team together for a meeting and, through improved communication, they turned a corner.

"The captains said that this is our senior season and we want to go far this year. We had one big team talk and everything flipped. We were closer with each other and we were a completely a new team," Amettis said. "It was what we needed to be able to go as far as we did. It was one of the better teams that I have played with for sure."

The Trojans went on to win 29 games, were regional champions and advanced to the Class 2A sectional finals. Amettis was the Trojans' leading weapon, racking up 326 kills, 208 digs and 44 blocks in her senior campaign. Amettis, who will continue her volleyball career at Eastern Illinois University, is the Herald & Review Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year.

"Last season was definitely a big one for sure. It is really something I think about every day. I've gone back and watched film and I reminisce the memories," Amettis said. "We went out with a bang and we pushed ourselves as hard as we could. We were training all summer for it. We knew our competition and we just went as far as we could."

'Game of my life'

In a season filled with memorable moments, a game that sticks with Amettis came in October when the Trojans defeated St. Teresa. It was the first time in Amettis' career that the Trojans had gotten the best of the Bulldogs.

The Trojans found themselves down early, losing the first set 25-22. They responded by taking the second and third set 25-23, 25-22 for the first victory over St. T since the 2017-18 season.

"That was probably the game of my life. That game was awesome. We started off super high and we were getting good hits from everyone," Amettis said. "Our passing was on point. Everything was just going perfect and falling into place. We had our student section there cheering for us. I think that is everyone's favorite memories from the entire season."

'Always there'

Trojans head volleyball coach Mallory White took over the program when Amettis came in as a freshman and White recently made a decision to step down as head coach to devote more time with her family. White is the H&R County Volleyball Coach of the Year and has helped Amettis grow into the player she is today.

"Coach White had a special touch with all the girls and a special connection. She really drove us all to be the best we can be. She definitely played a big part in the player I am today and the person I am today," Amettis said. "She was always there for me as a coach and outside of practice, too. It is kind of sad to see her go because she left a huge impact on this team. She really wanted everyone to be the best they can be."

Return to the roundball

Along with volleyball, Amettis is a sprinter, hurdler and high jumper on the track team. At the Class 1A Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships a few weeks ago, Amettis was fifth overall in the high jump and the 4x200 relay team, which she runs with Leah Adlaf, Makhiya Stephen and Livia Binder, finished with the gold.

For her senior season, Amettis also decided to return to basketball for the first time since her freshman year.

"I came back as a senior just to see what it was like and I honestly loved it. It was so much fun to be with a different group of girls that kind of have a different team chemistry," Amettis said. "I enjoyed that and it was weird getting into a different sport and not having to jump over a net or block a ball. I was sad when it was over."

Playing for the Panthers

Amettis will be headed to Charleston to begin her volleyball training at Eastern Illinois shortly after graduation, fulfilling a goal she has had for a long time.

"I'll report (to EIU) a few days after graduation and will be there pretty much all summer. I'll have workouts in the morning and conditioning and then practices. I'll go, go, go and I'm honestly very excited for it," Amettis said. "I'm ready for a new group and new experience and I'm slowly counting down the days as we speak. I'm ready for it all to happen. I have been dreaming of this moment and I've worked so hard for it and now it is finally happening. I get to show everyone what I can do and what I can be on the bigger level."

