Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's Mallory White is the H&R's Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year

Although the team’s 29-10 season was her most successful since becoming head coach in 2018-19, White’s coaching responsibilities were taking too much time away from her family.

“I have three little ones and I just had one last year and it was getting to the point that I had to make a choice,” White said. “I was away too much from the kids and the oldest one is in kindergarten and I wasn't seeing her. As soon as she was done with school, I had to drop her off because I had practice or a game.”

White resigned following the season and eighth grade volleyball coach Riley Boysen was announced as White's replacement in March. Boysen played college volleyball at Northwestern College and Marshalltown Community College.

“It was an extremely hard decision and it was what was best for now,” White said. “Maybe down the road when they get a little bit older I will come back and try again. I loved Maroa-Forsyth. I'm from there and it is always going to be a major part of who I am and the way I am right now. The girls, I absolutely adored them, so it was very hard."

The 29 victories were the most for the Trojans since 2017-18 and the team added the second regional championship under White’s tenure last season. White is the Herald & Review Macon County Volleyball Coach of the Year.

Question: You lost 10 seniors from last year’s team but had a big group of players join the program this season. What were your thoughts as the team took shape this year?

White: “This was a very special group and the seniors have been with me since the beginning. They were a very tight-knit group, which was very fun to see. There is a lot of talent and a lot of camaraderie on the team. Getting them used to playing with each other took a little bit but towards the end of the season, I think we really started meshing and playing really well.”

Q: Pleasant Plains got you in the sectional final and they were your toughest competition in the Sangamo Conference. What is playing them like?

White: “Pleasant Plains is an all-around a very solid team. They have been for a long time and have a great coach (Denise Dufour) and they always play together very well. When times get tough, they don't really show it. That is something great with them, they are very consistent and hard to beat.”

Q: Your outside hitter Lilli Amettis (326 kills, 208 digs, 44 blocks) is the H&R Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year. How did she lead the team this season?

White: “Lilli is an undeniable force out on the court. She loves the game. She is naturally athletic and she excels at everything she does. She plays club volleyball, track and she played basketball this year. One thing I love about her is that she doesn't ever take one thing too seriously. She can make a mistake and it doesn't eat at her. That is a great thing to have in sports.”

Q: The team was able to defeat St. Teresa this season for the first time in a while. How important was that game?

White: “St. Teresa has always been a big rival, even when I was playing and it is a team you want to beat. They have been great the past few years. It was three close sets (22-25, 25-23, 25-22) and we ended up pulling it off. It was on Senior Night also, so that helped, too.”

Q: You had five seniors — Amettis, libero Raegan Watts, defensive specialist Payton Roberts, setter Reese Tirpak and Reanna Munjoy — form the base of the roster this season. What was that group like?

White: “They were a really fun group. Just seeing them interact when they came into the gym every day is what I'm going to miss most. They are excited to talk to you and they are excited to play. They were a really great group. It is going to be hard not to come back next year.”

