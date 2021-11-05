Watch now: Normal Community West volleyball tops Taylorville for second trip to state tournament

TAYLORVILLE — If the Normal Community West volleyball team could withstand the harsh environment that the fans around Dolph Stanley Court at Taylorville High School were giving them on Friday, then next week's Class 3A state tournament should be a breeze.

The "Purple Rain" student section was out in force during the super-sectional match between Taylorville and Normal West, with the winner headed to state.

"We have not played in a tougher environment this season. We also had to play our sectional final against Rochester in Rochester, so we were ready for that. We were ready to come and do the same at Taylorville," Normal West head coach Kelsey Mueller said. "I had not really coached in an environment like that before."

Taylorville took a sizable lead in the first set — leading 20-14 at one point — before the Wildcats shrunk the Tornadoes advantage to 23-20. Normal West tied it 23-23 and senior Averie Hernandez blocked a Taylorville return to give the first set to the Wildcats, 26-24.

"I think staying composed was our biggest thing tonight and we have been practicing that," Hernandez said. "We talked a lot about how they were going to have to earn their points tonight. We really felt that in the first set and that was why we ended up coming back."

The second set was again tight but Normal West lead throughout to take the second set 25-21 and earn the program its second trip to the state tournament and the first since 1995.

"The win means everything. It is a testament to these girls who played phenomenally in a super-tough environment," Mueller said. "They have handled every challenge that we bring to them and I couldn't be more proud of this team."

Normal West (33-6) will move on to face Belvidere North in the state tournament semifinals on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal. Both teams were the No. 1-seeded team in their sectional. Belvidere North defeated Arlington Heights St. Viator 25-14, 25-22 on Friday.

Taylorville's game plan was to take advantage of times when Hernandez, a Northwestern commit, rotated to the back row but the Tornadoes had trouble executing.

"I thought we played pretty well for most of the night. We knew we were going to have to score some points when (Averie Hernandez) was in the back and we just didn't do enough of that," Taylorville head coach Kim Peabody said. "She is an all-around great player. We were a little sloppy on our serve-receive passing and we missed too many serves tonight to get the job done. They are a great team and I hope they go all the way."

The match point ended on a misdirection hit by Wildcats setter Sydney Sennett called a "dump" in which what looks like a power hit instead turns into a light hit in the opposite direction.

"That is a momentum changer. It is something that you don't expect and she did a really good job of doing it at key times. You can feel the momentum change when the ball hits the ground," Hernandez said.

The Tornadoes end their season 35-5 and this season they became the second team in program history to win a sectional championship.

"We had an outstanding season and we had the most wins in school history with 35. That was awesome and we couldn't have done that without our seniors," Peabody said.

The senior group included four strong contributors -- defensive specialist Kennedie Cearlock, outside hitter Hannah Clayton, setter Summer Brandis and middle hitter Abby Herberling -- and if the season had to end, they were glad they got to do it in front of their hometown fans.

"Overall, this season was everthing we could have imagined. To finish it on our home court with all these people and knowing our community supports us that much, is just amazing," Brandis said. "We have such a good fan base and our Purple Rain is amazing. We wanted to be with them one last time.

"I love my seniors and I've been playing with them since we were in seventh grade. We have a really good bond. We are happy that we could end it at the Dolph."

