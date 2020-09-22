Watch now: St. Teresa's state championship volleyball team makes most of contact days

DECATUR — St. Teresa volleyball players who were used to an easy-going offseason training regimen got a surprise this year.
Typically, St. Teresa volleyball coach Brad Dalton doesn’t hit the training too hard during his 25 summer contact days with his players as the team prepares for the fall season with league and tournament play around Illinois.
But this season, with leagues and tournaments an impossibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the season pushed to the spring, his 20 contact days have been about one thing.
“These contact days we will be all about business,” Dalton said. “We're going to start our team scrimmaging for the next couple weeks and I want to see where I'm at with the (roster) holes that we have to fill.”
Volleyball is considered a medium-risk sport for the transmission of COVID-19, meaning that indoor practices require a mask for players. That has taken some getting used to for the Bulldogs' players.
“It has been a challenge for sure and there are sometimes when I just want to take a step back and pull (the mask) away and gasp for breath,” St. Teresa junior outside hitter Valerie Nutakor said. "But I'm just glad that I get some touches on the court."
Junior libero Grace Buxton has been challenged by the masks as well, but said they can’t be used as a justification for failure.
“Our conditioning is through volleyball drills and so through the high intensity of the drills it is sometimes hard to breathe with the masks,” she said. “Playing with the mask is a little harder but every other team has to do that, too, so we can't really use that as an excuse. We just have to be the better team while wearing masks.”
In their first two seasons, Buxton and Nutakor have had incredible success with the Bulldogs. As freshmen, they each played important roles in getting the team to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament and become even more important as St. Teresa won the Class 2A state championship last season. Following the graduation of Macon County Player of the Year Lexie Huck at setter and outside hitter Abby Robison, Nutakor, along with fellow outside hitter Caleigh Craft, will shoulder the offensive burden this season.
“I've got Caleigh and Val, and just from the couple of workouts we had in the summer, good luck stopping them," Dalton said. "Either one of them could be player of the year. Our ball control will be very good and we will have to shore up our defense a little bit with Abby gone.”
Buxton has been focused on strength training in preparation for a season that tests her physical durability.
“I have been focused on personal training so I do feel like I'm going to be stronger with speed and I think I'm going to be 100 percent better,” she said. “Val and Caleigh are both really athletic and they both play club volleyball, so they have the mentality to play all year round. I have no doubt in my mind that our outsides this year are going to be just as strong as last year.”
Nutakor has attracted Division I college interest and is looking forward to a larger presence in the Bulldogs' offense.
"I have been really excited to step into those leadership roles," she said. "I think everyone knows what we lost and everyone wants to compensate.
"Hopefully I’ll have more opportunities to achieve goals I have always wanted to achieve. By the end of my career, I hope I can have a thousand kills — that has always been a goal for me. I've been fortunate to go to the state tournament twice and I would love to go a third time and I’ll be crushed if I don't get the chance."
The possibility for a volleyball state series is up the air, but the IHSA Board of Directors' recent decision to allow more than two games in a week is a step in the right direction, Dalton said.
"We have a 16-game schedule right now and the IHSA said they are doing away with the two-matches-a-week rule, but they haven't said anything about going outside of our district yet," Dalton said. "It helps us gain a more competitive schedule because we were scrambling. In our regular season, we would have matches against St. Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity, and they are doing a double round-robin in their conference, so we couldn't schedule them. Hopefully this opens up their schedule so we can get them in along with St. Thomas More, Mahomet and Monticello."
When the season eventually starts in mid-February, Buxton knows that her team will be in the crosshairs of every team it faces.
"I'm so excited to get back and I'm ready to play. It has been really long and I feel like everyone this year is really going to come for our necks and want to beat us after winning state. I feel like it's good that we are getting back to the rhythm because the earlier we do that the better we are going to be," she said. "I think there will be fun practices, but definitely we need to focus and we need to communicate more. Our communication is something I think we can grow on a little bit this year.
"I would be so sad if we don't have a state finals, especially with our seniors because we have a really good chance this year to go really far. Not even having the opportunity to go back to state is just sad."
