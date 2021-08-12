Watch now: St. Teresa's Valerie Nutakor is the Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year

She had always enjoyed playing volleyball and was an important part of the Bulldogs' Class 1A third-place finish in her freshman year. But winning the state title changed how she thought about the sport and her future.

"It was in the back of my head in my freshman year that I loved playing volleyball but I wasn't sure if that was something I wanted to do full time. After winning state, that was a sign to me," Nutakor said.

St. Teresa head coach Brad Dalton, the Herald & Review's Macon County Coach of the Year, describes that change in Nutakor's mindset when she got her "killer instinct."

"It took her a minute in high school to get it but by her sophomore season she decided that she wanted to be good and it has been nothing but improvement ever since. She's got that killer instinct," Dalton said.

Nutakor turned her attention to improvement with the Illini Elite volleyball club but the COVID pandemic cut that season short in 2020. When high school volleyball came back in the spring of 2021, Nutakor became one of the most aggressive players in the state. She recorded 242 kills during the shortened season, good for No. 2 among Illinois high school players, according to maxpreps.com. She is also the Herald & Review's Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year.

"In club volleyball, I saw myself improving a lot faster than I thought I could. I started achieving some goals and when it shut down, I realized I wanted to be a student-athlete for as long as I could be," Nutakor said. "After we won state, I looked around and thought about our seniors that were going to be done and so I took that and I knew I had to step up.

"It really solidified everything that I wanted to play college volleyball. I needed to work hard in club season, but unfortunately club season ended early. I was then going to work twice as hard now."

The Bulldogs finished 20-3 and were undefeated in Central Illinois Conference play (7-0) to win the conference title, a key goal for the team after losing their chance to repeat as state champions. St. Teresa handed Shelbyville its only conference loss of the season, 25-19, 25-17, to secure the title.

"We usually expect to win the CIC but we knew that Shelbyville was usually a good competition for us in the conference. We came out and we knew what we had to do," Nutakor said. "It was super exciting because there was not much else to have a championship with. We knew we had goals and we we knew that we wanted to prove that we were still the state champions. We may have lost people but we are coming back and we are getting better."

Nutakor has committed to play volleyball at Princeton following her senior season and she will soon take part in a camp with her Tiger teammates.

"You go and they tell you what a practice will be like when you get there. I also get to know the teammates that are in your class and also I get to talk to my coaches in person," she said. "(Because of the pandemic), I've only been able to talk to my assistant coach in person so far. I am really excited to see what my future is going to look like from the volleyball side of things."

For Dalton, Nutakor's senior season has no limit in its potential.

"Nothing Val would do would surprise me. Every team that we play is going to know who Val is and they are going to focus on her," he said. "My goal is to put her in position to succeed as far as changing the offense a little bit and give her some open looks at swings because we've got to keep other kids honest by setting other kids.

"I have high expectations for Val that are maybe higher than she has for herself. She's a first-team all-state pick as a junior and my goal is to shoot to be the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

