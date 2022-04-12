Watch now: Taylorville's Kim Peabody is the H&R's Area Volleyball Coach of the Year

TAYLORVILLE — In a record-setting season for Taylorville volleyball, one win stands out for head coach Kim Peabody.

At the Mount Pulaski Fall Festival that brought together some of the best teams in Central Illinois last September, the Tornadoes faced off against Class 1A powerhouse St. Thomas More. The Sabers were 11-0 at that point and the consensus was that they were the favorites to take home a state championship at Redbird Arena in November.

Taylorville grabbed the first set with a tight 25-23 win but St. Thomas More came back and won the second set, 25-17. The Tornadoes took an early lead and controlled the third set, 15-9, to come out victorious. The loss for St. Thomas More was the only blemish on a the season an otherwise perfect season that finished 41-1 and with a Class 1A state title.

"We went over there and gave St. Thomas More their only loss. I think that was huge for us and we were pumped up for that game," Peabody said. "Everyone said they would not lose a game all season and beating them this season was a big deal for us."

Taylorville also found its own success in the Class 3A playoffs last season by advancing to the super-sectionals, which matched the farthest any Tornadoes team had advanced previously. Peabody led the team to a 35-5 record and set a program record for wins in a season, making her the Herald & Review Area Volleyball Coach of the Year. This is Peabody's second time winning the award — she also won it in 2016.

Question: Coming into the season, you knew you had a talented senior core of setter Summer Brandis, outside hitter Hannah Clayton and middle hitter Abby Heberling. How did the season match your expectations?

Peabody: "We knew we were going to have a good team but our schedule is very tough and we don't have a night were it is an easy win. You never know in volleyball. Winning (the Apollo) Conference was a big accomplishment. We shared that with Mahomet-Seymour (both teams were 11-1 in conference play) and they have an outstanding program as well. That was a big deal for us to get first in conference and we also won a few tournaments and then the last postseason run."

Q: Your schedule was a challenging one this season. What are your thoughts on Class 3A volleyball competition?

Peabody: "It is a grind every night. We go three sets often and what helped us was having Hannah, Abby and Summer together. Abby and Summer have played varsity since sophomore year and Hannah since her freshman year. They have that experience that we needed and they were confident having the ball when the game was on the line. It helped us tremendously."

Q: It is not common to have three players from a team move on to play at the high school level. Brandis, who is the H&R Area Volleyball Player of the Year, is going to Illinois College, Clayton to Lincoln Land Community College and Abby to Millikin University. What do you see in their volleyball future?

Peabody: "I would say we were successful by having those three together. Hannah does a great job passing the ball to Summer and hitting it after Summer gives her a great set. Abby was our best blocker by far. They worked really well together. I think they are all going to go in as freshmen and help out their programs, be it in a starting position or pushing their teammates in practice. I think they are all going to have good college careers."

Q: Although it was a tough loss to Normal West in the super-sectionals, getting to play a final game in front of the home crowd must have been great. What was that experience like?

Peabody: "It was a pheromonal environment. To have a packed gym for a volleyball game doesn't happen that often. The students and the community were so supportive. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We thought we were going to get that first set and we lost it 26-24. Their coach (Kelsey Mueller) told me after the match that she hadn't had to call a timeout in the postseason up to that point and she had to call a few, which we were happy about. They obviously had a stud on their team (outside hitter Averie Hernandez) that we didn't have an answer for. I thought the girls played their hearts out and made it a competitive game."

Q: How is next year's team shaping up?

Peabody: "Obviously, we are going to miss the seniors and they were a big part of our program. I think we will have people step up. This year's freshmen were undefeated in seventh and eighth grades and they missed out on the state tournament because of COVID. This year's eighth-graders placed third in state. Even our seventh graders went to state this year. We have a very good program right now. We are excited about that, but we do have some big shoes to fill."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

